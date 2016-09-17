September 17, 2016 News » Whistler

Meadow Park Sports Centre closed on Sept. 20 

Facility will reopen Sept. 21 following replacement of water valve

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

The municipality will close the Meadow Park Sports Centre for one day next week in order to complete some repairs.

The facility will shut down on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. while a water valve is replaced, according to the Resort Municipality of Whistler.

The centre’s pool has also been rescheduled to re-open on Wednesday, Sept. 21 following annual maintenance. The Fitness Centre and Fitness Studio reopened as originally scheduled on Sept. 17 following routine maintenance.

Each year the Meadow Park Sports Centre sees around 270,000 visits and more than 5,000 participants in a variety of municipal programs.

