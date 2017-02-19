Melissa Pace is the Whistler Chamber of Commerce's new CEO 

The Whistler Chamber of Commerce has a new leader at the helm.

Melissa Pace was officially named as the organization's CEO on Thursday, Feb. 16. Pace had been filling in as acting CEO since December during Danny Tuff's leave of absence. Tuff, who had just moved to the resort from Newfoundland in September, has officially resigned from the position.

“The Board of Directors is very excited to appoint Melissa as our new CEO. Melissa brings a robust skillset, the right experience, tons of energy and genuine passion to elevate Whistler’s business and support our members. In many ways, you cannot ask for a better fit,” said Whistler Chamber board chair Theresa Walterhouse in a release. “She knows our community, our members, our purpose and has been part of the highly capable team of staff that built the strong foundation we have established over the last three years. She is perfectly poised to continue the momentum and take us the next level.”

Pace joined the chamber staff as member relations manager in August 2015 after previously serving as a director on the board. She has also worked as a managing partner at Landsea Tours & Adventures, and brings "a successful track record as an entrepreneur" to the new role, according to the release.

“It is an incredible honour to be representing the Whistler business community locally, provincially and federally. Every day, I have the opportunity to work with some of the most creative and inspiring business leaders that continue to amaze me," Pace said in the release. “I am excited to share my passion and experience to elevate our business community by offering the right support at the right moment.”