February 19, 2017 News » Whistler

Melissa Pace is the Whistler Chamber of Commerce's new CEO 

Former CEO Danny Tuff officially resigns from position following leave of absence

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WHISTLER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE - KEEPING PACE Melissa Pace has officially been named as the Whistler Chamber of Commerce's new CEO.
  • Photo courtesy of the Whistler Chamber of Commerce
  • KEEPING PACE Melissa Pace has officially been named as the Whistler Chamber of Commerce's new CEO.

The Whistler Chamber of Commerce has a new leader at the helm.

Melissa Pace was officially named as the organization's CEO on Thursday, Feb. 16. Pace had been filling in as acting CEO since December during Danny Tuff's leave of absence. Tuff, who had just moved to the resort from Newfoundland in September, has officially resigned from the position.

“The Board of Directors is very excited to appoint Melissa as our new CEO. Melissa brings a robust skillset, the right experience, tons of energy and genuine passion to elevate Whistler’s business and support our members. In many ways, you cannot ask for a better fit,” said Whistler Chamber board chair Theresa Walterhouse in a release. “She knows our community, our members, our purpose and has been part of the highly capable team of staff that built the strong foundation we have established over the last three years. She is perfectly poised to continue the momentum and take us the next level.”

Pace joined the chamber staff as member relations manager in August 2015 after previously serving as a director on the board. She has also worked as a managing partner at Landsea Tours & Adventures, and brings "a successful track record as an entrepreneur" to the new role, according to the release.

“It is an incredible honour to be representing the Whistler business community locally, provincially and federally. Every day, I have the opportunity to work with some of the most creative and inspiring business leaders that continue to amaze me," Pace said in the release. “I am excited to share my passion and experience to elevate our business community by offering the right support at the right moment.”

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of Whistler Chamber Of Commerce

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

February 19, 2017

Sharing Snow

Sharing Snow

More.

Sports

February 16, 2017

Thompson enjoys strong week at Copper Mountain

Thompson enjoys strong week at Copper Mountain

WMSC alum nails down World Cup downhill spot for 2017-18 More.

Opinion

February 16, 2017

The five-ring circus continues

The five-ring circus continues

More.

A&E

February 17, 2017

Alysha Brilla's all-Human music comes to MYAC

Alysha Brilla's all-Human music comes to MYAC

Juno-nominated singer-songwriter draws on Indian and African heritage for latest album More.

Food & Drink

February 16, 2017

The fraud in your fridge

The fraud in your fridge

Experts say food fraud is on the rise in Canada More.

Events

Fridays, 6-10 p.m.

Half Price Night

Half Price Night

@ Meadow Park Sports Centre
Every Tuesday and Friday from 6 to 10 pm is enter Meadow Park for half... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation