Melissa Pace named as acting CEO of Whistler Chamber 

The Whistler Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Dec. 12 announced that former board director Melissa Pace will fill in as acting CEO for the remainder of Danny Tuff’s leave of absence.

The chamber’s current member relations manager, Pace replaces interim CEO and board chair Grant Cousar, who took on the role in November after Tuff took an extended leave for medical reasons.

“In this interim period, I have witnessed how the incredibly capable Chamber staff have continued to advance the Chamber’s commitment to elevating our business community and supporting our members,” said Cousar in a release.

Pace, who works in business development for the Star Limousine Service, joined the chamber in August 2015 after serving as board director. She brings “a successful track record as an entrepreneur herself and in just over a year in her role as Member Relations Manager has made an immense impact as a respected and admired leader both in the local business community and in the larger provincial and national Chamber networks,” according to the release.

“I have such a passion for this business community. Being an entrepreneur myself, knowing first-hand the peaks and valleys that Chamber Members face daily, it’s an exciting honour to be in a position to support businesses in Whistler,” said Pace. “I look forward to elevating the collective voice of our Members.” The chamber held its board elections this month, welcoming Aava Hotel manager Colin Hedderson to the team. BDO Canada partner Theresa Walterhouse was also appointed as board chair for a three-year term.

The co-founder of energy efficiency technology company Blue Line Innovations, Tuff was named as the new chamber head in September. There is no timeline for his return.