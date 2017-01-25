Missing teen boys discovered safe by search and rescue 

Two 13-year-old boys were rescued cold but safe after going out of bounds near Fitzsimmons Creek last week.

On Jan. 20, Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol contacted police after the teens failed to show up for a planned meeting with their father at 3:30 p.m. Search and rescue crews responded at around 6 p.m.

"Given the fact it was two 13-year-old males, search and rescue activated and went into the area on snowmobiles and then on ski touring equipment," said R. Cst. Steve LeClair of Whistler RCMP.

The boys were found at approximately 11 p.m. thanks in part to a tip that came in earlier in the day from a man riding the Peak 2 Peak who witnessed two people down below near Fitzsimmons Creek. The pair was apparently skiing Cloud 9 before going out of bounds, police said.

"One male had gone into the creek, and both were cold," LeClair added. "But they were OK."

Man found dead in Squamish tent following explosion

Police in Squamish are asking the public for help after a man was found dead in a tent following an apparent explosion Saturday night.

A witness walking home late on Jan. 21 told police he saw a fire in a brush area across from the Shell gas station. He then heard an explosion that police believe was caused by propane canisters that caught fire inside the tent and went to investigate. The fire is not believed to be suspicious, police said.

Authorities were on the scene within minutes and helped extinguish the fire. Ambulance personnel stood down once the man's body was discovered.

Police conducted checks with the local homeless shelter in an effort to identify the man. At press time, the body has still not been identified.

"This is a tragic situation. Every year, we experience deaths like this. We observe homelessness daily," said Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival, detachment commander with the Squamish RCMP, in a release. "What we need now is the help from the public to assist us in identifying him, so we can properly advise his family."

Police said a navy-blue Mountain Equipment Co-op backpack, an acoustic guitar and smoked cigarettes were found at the site. Officers also suspect the man may have worked in construction based on a number of clothing items found around the campsite.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment at 604-892-6100.

Whistler man caught dealing MDMA in village club, police say

A Whistler man was caught trafficking drugs inside a village nightclub last week, police said.

On the night of Jan. 18, a doorman called police to say he had just detained the male after reportedly witnessing him trafficking drugs inside the bar. The staff member told police he observed a man at one point hand over two small bags in return for cash.

The 21-year-old, who originally hails from Quebec, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance believed to be MDMA, police said.

Man claims bouncers assaulted him, but staff tells different story

A man reported an assault against him to police last week, but in the end, he was the one who was arrested.

In the early hours of Jan. 21, Whistler RCMP was contacted by a 21-year-old North Vancouver male who claimed he was assaulted by three bouncers at a village nightclub. When officers attended, they found the man crying and heavily intoxicated, police said.

The investigation revealed the male was removed from the bar after becoming aggressive with staff and was slapped when he threatened one of the doormen, LeClair said.

Further checks determined the man was on condition not to consume alcohol stemming from an ongoing investigation by North Vancouver RCMP.

Career shoplifters recognized by security officer, arrested

Two shoplifters with a reputation around town were arrested last week after a security guard recognized the pair from previous thefts.

On Jan. 21, Whistler RCMP was contacted by the security officer, who said he recognized the 65-year-old Vancouver man and 46-year-old Calgary woman after they had been caught on camera stealing property from local stores "on multiple occasions," LeClair said. "The security department actually had posters of these people on their office wall."

Upon arrest, officers found a tag demagnetizer and a lead-lined bag "to prevent the detection of stolen merchandise tags" on the couple. The man was also spotted on surveillance video trying on various jackets before slipping on his own coat to disguise his attempted theft.