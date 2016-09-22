Obstacles are back on Blackcomb Mountain.

The second running of Mudderella is set to go this Saturday, Sept. 24 with the first wave leaving at 7 a.m. and the final groups going at 2 p.m.

This year's route includes a dozen obstacles that determined women will conquer as they bond with teams while raising money for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.

Registration costs $129 per person until race day, at which point the fee goes up to $140.

Those looking to cheer on the runners can do so for a cost of $10 per person if purchased in advance or $20 on race day. All spectators will be required to show photo ID and sign a waiver upon arrival.

Parking is $15 per car at Blackcomb's Base 2.

Cyclo-cross returns this weekend

Cyclo-Cross Whistler is set for its third invasion of Creekside.

The race, described as a combination of mountain bike, cross-country and criterium riding, will take riders in a closed circuit with challenges including a sandpit and a bridge.

Racing begins at 11 a.m. on both Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 with kids racing. Elite men, elite women and masters men all race from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on both days. There is a $2,400 prize purse available in the elite categories, with winners receiving $300, runners-up taking $200 and third-place finishers going home with $100.

Those registering in advance can do so at www.whistlerblackcomb.com. Elite categories are $30 for one day or $50 for both while all other categories are $20 for one day or $35 for both. All prices increase by $10 for onsite registration.

All elite riders must hold a UCI race license. One-day licenses will be available for $10 for adults and $5 for youth.

This year's race is the first on the B.C. Premier Series calendar.

Mountain bikes are only allowed in beginner categories, while fat bikes may be used, but those riders will not be eligible for series points.