October 06, 2016 News » Whistler

New regulations to take effect at Pemberton Transfer Station 

Drywall, mattresses no longer permitted

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CATHRYN ATKINSON - The Squamish Lillooet Regional District has updated its bylaws for the Pemberton Transfer Station, which will no longer accept drywall or mattresses.
The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) Board of Directors approved a bylaw to update tipping fees, and now adds drywall, mattresses and yard waste to the list of unaccepted materials. The changes take effect at the Pemberton Transfer Station on Nov. 1, a press release stated.

The increase is in response to recent fee increases at regional disposal facilities. Drywall, mattresses, and yard waste have also been added to the list of unacceptable items at the transfer station due to safety requirements, excessive operational costs, and space limitations.

“Providing safe disposal facilities for transfer station users and staff is a key concern for the SLRD,” said Jack Crompton, SLRD Board Chair. “And continuing to implement a user-pay fee structure on landfill waste supports our Solid Waste and Resource Management Plan goals by creating a direct economic incentive to recycle more and generate less waste.”

After the change takes effect, residents or contractors wishing to dispose of asbestos-free drywall will be directed to the Whistler Transfer Station in the Callaghan Valley. Drywall must be date-stamped or accompanied by an analytical test indicating that no trace of asbestos is found, and clean of any texture coat or drywall joint compounds.

Mattresses were recently banned at the Squamish Landfill and the cost to collect and transport to a recycler in Vancouver would be significant to users of the Pemberton Transfer Station. As of Nov. 1, people needing to dispose of mattresses will be directed to the Whistler Transfer Station in the Callaghan Valley.

Yard waste is currently not accepted at the transfer station; patrons with this material should take it to the Sea-to-Sky Soils facility near Rutherford Creek or to the Whistler composter at the Whistler Transfer Station in the Callaghan. The addition of yard waste to the list of unacceptable items formalizes this arrangement. Food waste will continue to be accepted at no charge.

