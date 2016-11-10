November 10, 2016 A&E » Arts

New sellers, old favourites at Arts Whistler's Holiday Market 

Arts news: Quest University artist-in-residence talk; Refresh Market expands

Shop till you pop Arts Whistler's Holiday Market has unique gifts.
  • File photo
  • Shop till you pop Arts Whistler's Holiday Market has unique gifts.

Arts Whistler has given a hint about what is available at this year's Holiday Market, formerly known as Bizarre Bazaar.

This year features a mix of artisan goods including ceramics, housewares, natural bath products, jewelry, artwork, clothing, food, and lots more.

Winner of best artist in Whistler year after year, painter Chili Thom will be selling his billowing and colourful landscapes and seascapes at this year's market.

New this year is Lillooet's Ageros Jewelry, with pieces inspired by the region's powerful scenery, with sterling silver and gem-cut stones.

Pemberton Distillery is also a first-time market attendee.

"The Holiday Market is a great showcase of our impressive Sea to Sky artisans and an opportunity to discover the talents of vendors from further afield. It's a wonderful way to kick off your holiday shopping — with an authentic Whistler experience that offers one-of-a-kind art, crafts and goodies," said Maureen Douglas, Arts Whistler's executive director, in a release.

Arts Whistler's Holiday Market takes place at the Whistler Conference Centre on Saturday, Nov. 26 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Proceeds from entrance donations will go toward Arts Whistler with funds supporting programs such as the Whistler Children's Festival and ArtWalk.

For more information, visit www.artswhistler.com.

Quest U artist-in-residence talk

Quest University Canada's current artist-in-residence Alison Shields is holding a talk — Painting as Thinking; Painting as Conversation — at the Squamish university's multi-purpose room on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

The Vancouver painter explored how artists worked for her PhD at the University of British Columbia.

She says her work at Quest is taking her down new avenues.

"My PhD dissertation research has entailed travelling across Canada interviewing over 125 artists (painters) in their studios," she said in an email.

"Through this I'm exploring creative processes and studio practices. The presentation will focus largely on that.

"Through my residency, I'm working on a bunch of paintings that are drawn from my photos of Canadian artists' studios. In the presentation I will discuss my older work, this research project into artists' practices and then show my new painting series."

For more information on Quest U talks in Whistler and Squamish, visit www.questu.ca/calendar.

Refresh Market returns as two-day event

Squamish's 10th Refresh Market has become a two-day event, with local brands and designers sold by 100 vendors and pop-up shops.

The market takes place on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at the West Coast Railway Heritage Park.

"We created this event to support the handmade culture and build a new local community of makers and small business owners. We're proud of how far we've come in these first five years," said co-founder Shannon Lorenz in a release.

Admission is $5 at the door, $3 online, and free for kids under 12.

For more information visit refreshmarket.ca.

