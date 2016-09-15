The Audain Art Museum is bringing two new temporary exhibitions to Whistler in October.

The first, From Geisha to Diva: The Kimono of Ichimaru, showcases several kimono and personal objects of one of Japan's most famous geisha's, Ichimaru.

Ichimaru (1906 to 1997) was a popular singer in 20th century pre- and post-war Japan, with a career in recording, radio and television.

Her kimonos were ornate, made with silk-satin-damask and gold and silver thread.

The show runs from Oct. 22 to Jan. 9.

The second show is Intersections: Contemporary Artist Films, featuring the works of Matilda Asilzadeh, Patrick Bernatchez, Stan Douglas, Pascal Grandmaison and Marie-Claire Blais, Lisa Jackson, Fiona Tan and Althea Thauberger.

It is a look at intersections in time, space, place and larger global social narratives. It runs from Oct. 29 to Feb. 6.

The Beaverbrook Masterworks collection — including works by Salvador Dali, The Group of Seven, JMW Turner and more — is on at the Audain, until Oct. 10.

For more information, visit www.audainartmuseum.com.

World premiere for snowboarding film

Full Moon — a two-year film project on the past, present, and future of women's snowboarding — is having its world premiere at the Maury Young Arts Centre in Whistler on Friday, Sept. 16.

Through interviews and classic footage, the riders involved pay tribute to the legends of the sport. Snowboarders Jamie Anderson, Leanne Pelosi, Marie-France Roy, Helen Schettini, Robin Van Gyn and Hana Beaman are among the female athletes featured.

Doors open at 6 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. The 9 p.m. screening is sold out.

Tickets are $10 plus a $1.50 booking fee. For more information, visit www.artswhistler.com.

Whistler's first Local Music Festival

Our backyard talent has the light shone on it by Arts Whistler in the first annual Local Music Festival, part of Fall for Arts.

Taking place on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, 20 bands and performers from the region play outdoor sets at two locations — Village Square and Town Plaza.

Bands include Big Love Band, Marble Canyon, Brother Twang, Northern Ignition, Dakota Pearl, Poor Dirty Sylvia, FOMO, Racketeers, Gordo, Railtown Profits, Jeremy Thom, Red Chair, Jon Shrier, Some Assembly Required, Kostaman and the Good Vibrations, The Funky Snow Monkeys, Little Biggs Band, The Ontarios, Lozen, and The Overcomers.

For more information, visit www.artswhistler.com/fallforarts.

Changes to Whistler Library children's area

Specialized shelving and a welcome desk have been have been brought in to the Whistler Public Library to improve the experience of younger readers.

The work includes reconfigured browsing bins, and the new desk will make it easer for youngsters to speak to library staff.

For more information visit www.whistlerlibrary.ca.