Osborne-Paradis takes third at St. Moritz 

Manny Osborne-Paradis picked a great time for his first podium of the season.

The 32-year-old Whistler Mountain Ski Club alumnus took third in the super-G at the Alpine World Ski Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Osborne-Paradis finished 0.51 seconds back of fellow Canadian Erik Guay, who at 35 became the oldest skier to become an alpine world champion. Norway's Kjetil Jansrud was sandwiched in between in second.

Osborne-Paradis said he was surprised to have posted such a strong result once he had gotten down and crossed the line.

"I made a big mistake in the middle and I knew if I wasn't perfect the rest of the way down that I had no chance," Osborne-Paradis told the FIS website. "But that's the great thing with racing, you never know until you cross the line. Erik called me just before I raced and said, 'Don't think, just go', which is what I did and it worked."

Guay, meanwhile, has had his share of injury challenges in recent years and was thrilled to top the podium.

"With the whole history with all of my injuries and even the crash last week in Garmisch, it's just amazing to be standing here as a world champion. I'm having a hard time finding words to express what this means and how I feel. To be on the podium today with two of my good friends Manny and Kjetil makes it even better," Guay told the website.

The world championships will continue until Feb. 19.