November 10, 2016 A&E » Arts

Oscar-winning director leads honourees and guests at WFF 2016 

First attendees to Whistler Film Festival named

By
click to enlarge PHOTO SUBMITTED - Maverick Award Director John Madden (Shakespeare in Love) is coming to WFF.
  • Photo submitted
  • Maverick Award Director John Madden (Shakespeare in Love) is coming to WFF.

Director John Madden, whose work includes Best Picture Oscar winner Shakespeare in Love, is a guest of honour at this year's Whistler Film Festival (WFF).

Madden will receive the WFF's Maverick Award for Directing. His other films include The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Proof.

He is coming to Whistler to support his latest film Miss Sloane, starring Jessica Chastain, which has its Canadian premiere at WFF.

"We are thrilled to have master director John Madden join us for the Canadian premiere of Miss Sloane and as a guest of honour for the Variety Contender Conversation," said Paul Gratton, WFF's director of programming, in a release.

Other festival attendees include actor Alan Thicke, whose film It's Not My Fault, and I Don't Care Anyway is being shown; Parks and Recreation actor Jim O'Heir with his latest film Middle Man; Quebec actor Lucille Fluet with her film The Cyclotron; and Gabrielle Rose with Grand Unified Theory.

Retired NHL star Theo Fleury is also coming to WFF. Fleury brought to light the sexual abuse in youth hockey and was open about the abuse he suffered at the hands of his coach. He is coming to Whistler with the documentary Victor Walk, which tells his story.

The festival also named its four 2016 Stars to Watch finalists:

Agam Darshi, a Leo Award-winning actor, writer and producer who is attending WFF with her film Chokeslam; Vancouver actor Charlie Kerr, who is at WFF with two films, An American Dream: The Education of William Bowman and Lost Solace; TV and screen actor Michael Ecklund, also in Chokeslam; and Deadpool actor Taylor Hickson, who is appearing at WFF in Hunting Pignut.

"Our Stars to Watch program is part of our ongoing commitment to promoting Canadian cinema and talent, each representing a diverse group of actors, each carving his or her own path in the industry," Gratton said.

Also announced were 75 Canadian artists taking part in the film festival's 12 talent programs.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Arts

More by Cathryn Atkinson

Features & Images

November 10, 2016

Whistler's Brothers in Arms

Whistler's Brothers in Arms

From a picturesque ski-town to the frozen Arctic, these young men find purpose and reward in the Canadian Armed Forces More.

Sports

November 10, 2016

Warm twins heating up in WHL

Warm twins heating up in WHL

Goalie Beck blocking pucks for Tri-City; d-man Will steady in Edmonton More.

Opinion

November 10, 2016

Honouring memories

Honouring memories

More.

A&E

November 10, 2016

Cornucopia: an arts lover's guide

Cornucopia: an arts lover's guide

It's not just food and drink at Whistler's festival of the good life More.

Food & Drink

November 10, 2016

Creating the young chefs of tomorrow, today

Creating the young chefs of tomorrow, today

Cornucopia Junior Chef gets budding teen cooks in the kitchen making fresh pasta More.

Events

Ongoing

Whistler Museum Open by Donation

Whistler Museum Open by Donation

@ Whistler Museum
The Whistler Museum is happy to announce that beginning Sept. 23, the facility will be... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation