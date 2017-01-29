January 29, 2017 News » Sea to Sky

Ottawa extends deadline to apply for Canada Summer Jobs funding 

Government will cover summer-student wages for small businesses, non-profits

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO
  • Shutterstock photo

The federal government is offering a leg up to small-business owners and non-profit employers who choose to hire students through its Canada Summer Jobs initiative.

The program pays small business or public sector employers 50 per cent of their summer-student’s hourly wages, and covers 100 per cent of a student’s wages, plus employment-related costs, for employers in the non-profit sector. The application deadline was recently extended to Feb. 3.

“As your Member of Parliament, I want to ensure as many young people as possible in our community have the opportunity to get work experience this summer,” wrote Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, federal MP for the Sea to Sky, in a statement. “If you’re an employer, I hope you’ll consider being a part of this important program.”

The program is designed to create job opportunities for students that focus on both local and national priorities. Some of the specific areas highlighted for the Sea to Sky include:

-Housing;

-Fisheries;

-Tourism or heritage;

-Innovation in renewable energy or reducing carbon footprint; -Early learning or childcare;

-Organizations that encourage the collaboration between aboriginal communities and the broader community;

-Transportation;

-Arts, culture or literacy.

The broader national priorities include:

-Small businesses working to become more innovative, competitive and successful, in recognition of their key contribution to the creation of new jobs;

-Employers involved in the welcome and settlement of immigrants, including Syrian refugees, into Canada;

-Employers that hire Indigenous people;

-Opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and information and communications technology sectors;

-Employers involved in activities celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Applications can be made in-person at a Canada Service Centre or online here.

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

More Sea to Sky »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Sea to Sky

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

January 29, 2017

Navigating the ins and outs of Whistler's housing crisis

Navigating the ins and outs of Whistler's housing crisis

More.

Sports

January 26, 2017

Storey salsas to GoPro award

Storey salsas to GoPro award

Whistler rider knocks off Barelli and Iles in vote More.

Opinion

January 26, 2017

Standing up for inclusivity

Standing up for inclusivity

More.

A&E

January 26, 2017

WMN Studio is gone, but the dream lives on

WMN Studio is gone, but the dream lives on

Steve Clark's passion project created arts and media opportunities in Whistler More.

Food & Drink

January 26, 2017

Mile One owners purchase historic cattle ranch in the Chilcotins

Mile One owners purchase historic cattle ranch in the Chilcotins

'The idea is to grow the production side and do something we're really passionate about' More.

Events

Mondays, 10-11:30 a.m.

Welcome Centre English Conversation Group

Welcome Centre English Conversation Group

@ Whistler Public Library
A conversation group for those interested in practicing their English language skills while learning about... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation