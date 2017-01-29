Ottawa extends deadline to apply for Canada Summer Jobs funding 

The federal government is offering a leg up to small-business owners and non-profit employers who choose to hire students through its Canada Summer Jobs initiative.

The program pays small business or public sector employers 50 per cent of their summer-student’s hourly wages, and covers 100 per cent of a student’s wages, plus employment-related costs, for employers in the non-profit sector. The application deadline was recently extended to Feb. 3.

“As your Member of Parliament, I want to ensure as many young people as possible in our community have the opportunity to get work experience this summer,” wrote Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, federal MP for the Sea to Sky, in a statement. “If you’re an employer, I hope you’ll consider being a part of this important program.”

The program is designed to create job opportunities for students that focus on both local and national priorities. Some of the specific areas highlighted for the Sea to Sky include:

-Housing;

-Fisheries;

-Tourism or heritage;

-Innovation in renewable energy or reducing carbon footprint; -Early learning or childcare;

-Organizations that encourage the collaboration between aboriginal communities and the broader community;

-Transportation;

-Arts, culture or literacy.

The broader national priorities include:

-Small businesses working to become more innovative, competitive and successful, in recognition of their key contribution to the creation of new jobs;

-Employers involved in the welcome and settlement of immigrants, including Syrian refugees, into Canada;

-Employers that hire Indigenous people;

-Opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and information and communications technology sectors;

-Employers involved in activities celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Applications can be made in-person at a Canada Service Centre or online here.