Pemberton council to write minister after ambulance service 'stretched too thin' 

In an effort to secure support and funding for dedicated ambulance service in Pemberton, the village council will write a letter to inform B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake of the shifting parameters for emergency services in the Sea to Sky corridor.

"The amount of service we get here is stretched too thin," said Village of Pemberton (VOP) Mayor Mike Richman. "Whistler is such a massive success these days and I think we need to recognize that it's not just a town of 9,000 or 10,000. It's a town of 50,000 with the visitors. It's a real challenge for the ambulance service."

Another complicating factor is that VOP relies on a volunteer fire department.

"When you're a volunteer fire department like us, every time we go out we have to fork out additional resources and every time we get a callout, our fire rescue people are leaving their jobs, their homes, their families," said Richman. "As we approach the province on this, I hope the bigger communities will provide a united front and help the smaller communities."

At times, there is no ambulance for service to Pemberton, something that Coun. Jennie Helmer said is unacceptable.

"It leaves us vulnerable and really exposed," said Helmer. "I do worry for the day when the ambulance is two hours away."

An ambulance in Pemberton may make a transfer to Vancouver, which means it is not available until it returns to the area. But that same ambulance can be dispatched to other calls in Vancouver when it is in the city, further delaying its return to the Sea to Sky corridor.

Helmer, who works as an advanced life-support paramedic in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, would like to see educational programs that could curb the number of non-emergency calls to 911.

"Ninety per cent of the calls are non-emergencies," said Helmer. "Some of them you would not believe. I've attended calls such as stubbed toes, and some of them with the flu are pretty ridiculous. People don't know how to cope. They have cuts and they don't know how to put a bandage on, or they've got a temperature and they don't know how to manage it."

Complicating the issue is the non-emergencies tie up valuable services. Response protocol is dictated not only by urgency, but by litigation and liability issues. The system tends to err on the side of caution, said Helmer, who added the solution is to educate people to avoid the misuse of vital services.

Throw in an opioid crisis in Vancouver — where paramedics will treat 20 overdoses in one shift — and that ambulance that should be in Pemberton just doesn't get back.

"We are hammered," said Helmer. "Hospitals are on their knees. It's a bit of a war zone.

The Ministry of Health did not return calls for comment on this by Pique's deadline.