Pemberton Health Centre staff praised for 'something like a miracle' 

Just four months after John Evenson survived a "widow-maker" heart attack, he is still grateful and appreciative of the Pemberton Health Centre staff that saved his life.

"It's amazing, those guys just kept going and going," Everson said. "I blacked out — I don't remember any of it. And here I am and feeling great."

In August, Evenson, 50, had been riding his bike just a short distance from his home in Pemberton when he passed out and fell off his bike. Soon after while undergoing treatment in the health centre, he suffered a cardiac arrest. The doctors and nurses performed CPR on Evenson for an hour and a half, an unusually long time, but after 45 minutes, his heart registered pulseless electrical activity — so staff just kept going.

A "widow-maker" heart attack is common in men between age 50 and 60. It occurs when a large blood clot plugs the main artery of the heart. In Evenson's case, half of his heart muscle was deprived of the oxygen it needed to continue beating.

A Vancouver Coastal Health website story described how Evenson's wife Kim stood at the head of the bed while staff worked on John, telling him: "It's not your time to go. I love you."

Dr. Jim Fuller, Pemberton's medical director, described the event as something like a miracle.

"Other than a bit of short-term memory loss, he was fine," Fuller said on the website. "In my entire career, I've never seen someone recover as well as John did from such a prolonged resuscitation attempt.

Fuller went on to describe how the staff managed the situation: "He had no pulse so we continued the resuscitation and gave him epinephrine every three minutes, which we luckily had extra of on hand that day.

"After an hour and a half, we were going to call off the resuscitation attempt, but I checked his pulse again one last time and to my absolute surprise, he had a pulse. At this point we stopped CPR and did supportive measures while we waited for him to be helivacked to St. Paul's Hospital."

For Evenson, he is reminded of what he's been through daily.

"Mainly, my shoulder reminds me of it every day, it's sore and aching," he said. "I'm grateful to all the people — the nurses and doctors — (they) just kept going, didn't give up," he said, adding that the first thing he remembered was waking up in St. Paul's Hospital, feeling groggy and as though an elephant had been sitting on his chest.

"I was pretty foggy for the first week, that's for sure."

Evenson's regimen now consists of riding an exercise bike every day, and awaiting word on when he'll be able to have surgery on his clavicle, which was broken during his fall.

"I'm breathing a little heavier, you can feel the heart is working a little harder," he said.

And when he's able to ride his bike, it might not be a solitary outing as he is hesitant about going out on his own.

"You know, I was so lucky it didn't happen up by Mosquito Lake, quite a way from home."

Evenson said he feels extremely fortunate because the health-care professionals didn't give up.

"I can't say enough about them. They saved my life. They kept going and going and it paid off."