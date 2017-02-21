Pemberton Music Fest announces dates, first ticket release 

The Pemberton Music Festival is returning for its fourth year, from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16.

And a limited supply of early bird discounted advance passes are going on sale online on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. The cost of the passes are $299, plus the option to buy a camping and parking pass.

All campers will be required to purchase a camping bundle that includes one to four festival passes and either a parking pass or Pemberton’s new rideshare option. Shuttle passes from Whistler will again be available.

The 2016 festival drew more than 180,000 fans and over 100 shows over four days.

The Pemberton Music Festival was ranked as a Top 10 Worldwide Grossing Festival, according to industry trade magazine Pollstar, in 2016.

Performers were not announced in the press release issued by Huka Entertainment, the organizers of the festival.

Tickets go on sale at www.pembertonmusicfestival.com.