Pemberton Music Festival Community Fund grants announced 

The Pemberton Music Festival Community Fund (PMFCF) committee announced Thursday, Jan. 12 the 16 area recipients that will receive funding grants. The grants were derived from a portion of proceeds from the sale of each ticket from the 2016 festival.

The announcement from the Village of Pemberton was made in conjunction with founder and producer of the festival, HUKA Entertainment.

“The communities of Pemberton and Lil’wat Nation have been integral to the success of the Pemberton Music Festival,” said A.J. Niland, Founder and Chairman of HUKA Entertainment. “One of the most rewarding aspects of the festival is being able to reciprocate that support and show our appreciation to this great community.”

The recipients of the PMFCF awards and their programs or inititaves are:

Lil’wat Nation: Cultural Enrichment Program & Anti-Bullying Day; Lil’wat Kwezan’tsut Rediscovery Society: Summer Cultural Camp; Pemberton Canoe Association: Flat-water outrigger equipment; Pemberton Farmers Market: Nutritional Coupon Program; Pemberton Fire Fighters Association: Cold Smoke Building Training Facility; Pemberton Gymnastics: Gymnastics Equipment; Pemberton Lion’s Activities Society: Outdoor Recreation Area project; Pemberton Multicultural Network: Garden Plot expansion and Canning & Preserving program; Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association: First Aid Packs & Program Leader Jerseys; Pemberton Valley Seniors Society: Men’s Shed Project; Sea to Sky Community Services – Pemberton Food Bank: Milk & Meat Coupon Program;Signal Hill Elementary School: Breakfast & Lunch Program; Southern Stl’atl’imx Health Society: Feeding People, Feeding Communities Program; Stewardship Pemberton: Feasting for Change Program; Xet’olcaw Community School: Agricultural Initiative Program – Community Garden.