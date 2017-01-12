January 12, 2017 News » Sea to Sky

Pemberton Music Festival Community Fund grants announced 

16 local organizations benefit from funding from ticket sales

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY PEMBERTON MUSIC FESTIVAL - Pemberton Music Festival promoters and the Village of Pemberton have announced local funding grants. A portion of each ticket sold for the Pemberton Music Festival was donated to the Pemberton Music Festival Community Fund.
  • Photo courtesy Pemberton Music Festival
  • Pemberton Music Festival promoters and the Village of Pemberton have announced local funding grants. A portion of each ticket sold for the Pemberton Music Festival was donated to the Pemberton Music Festival Community Fund.

The Pemberton Music Festival Community Fund (PMFCF) committee announced Thursday, Jan. 12 the 16 area recipients that will receive funding grants. The grants were derived from a portion of proceeds from the sale of each ticket from the 2016 festival.

The announcement from the Village of Pemberton was made in conjunction with founder and producer of the festival, HUKA Entertainment.

“The communities of Pemberton and Lil’wat Nation have been integral to the success of the Pemberton Music Festival,” said A.J. Niland, Founder and Chairman of HUKA Entertainment. “One of the most rewarding aspects of the festival is being able to reciprocate that support and show our appreciation to this great community.”

The recipients of the PMFCF awards and their programs or inititaves are:

Lil’wat Nation: Cultural Enrichment Program & Anti-Bullying Day; Lil’wat Kwezan’tsut Rediscovery Society: Summer Cultural Camp; Pemberton Canoe Association: Flat-water outrigger equipment; Pemberton Farmers Market: Nutritional Coupon Program; Pemberton Fire Fighters Association: Cold Smoke Building Training Facility; Pemberton Gymnastics: Gymnastics Equipment; Pemberton Lion’s Activities Society: Outdoor Recreation Area project; Pemberton Multicultural Network: Garden Plot expansion and Canning & Preserving program; Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association: First Aid Packs & Program Leader Jerseys; Pemberton Valley Seniors Society: Men’s Shed Project; Sea to Sky Community Services – Pemberton Food Bank: Milk & Meat Coupon Program;Signal Hill Elementary School: Breakfast & Lunch Program; Southern Stl’atl’imx Health Society: Feeding People, Feeding Communities Program; Stewardship Pemberton: Feasting for Change Program; Xet’olcaw Community School: Agricultural Initiative Program – Community Garden.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Sea to Sky »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Sea to Sky

Features & Images

January 12, 2017

New year, new you

New year, new you

With the dawn of a new year comes the resolutions. Sure, but if you want to change or tweak your life, your habits, or pledge to eat more kale, there are ways to help you succeed. More.

Sports

January 12, 2017

Peiffer strong at U.S. Nationals

Peiffer strong at U.S. Nationals

Local Nordic skiers enjoy encouraging start to season More.

Opinion

January 12, 2017

Following the money

Following the money

More.

A&E

January 12, 2017

Chill times and warm laughs with Snowed In Comedy Tour

Chill times and warm laughs with Snowed In Comedy Tour

The popular annual stand-up show returns to Whistler for laughter and powder time More.

Food & Drink

January 12, 2017

WB flexing its fine-dining muscle with Winemaker Apr&egrave;s series

WB flexing its fine-dining muscle with Winemaker Après series

Also: Wizard Grill opens for family dinner service with revamped pizza menu More.

Events

Thursdays, 5:30-7 p.m.

LUNA presents Thursday Night Yoga

LUNA presents Thursday Night Yoga

@ Maury Young Whistler Youth Centre
Come shake your shanti in a 90-minute hatha flow yoga class. Get in the flow... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation