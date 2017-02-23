Pemby Music Fest announces dates, first ticket sale 

The Pemberton Music Festival is returning for its fourth year, from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16.

And a limited supply of early-bird discounted advance passes are going on sale online on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. The cost of the passes is $299, plus the option to buy a camping and parking pass.

All campers will be required to purchase a camping bundle that includes one to four festival passes and either a parking pass or Pemberton's new rideshare option. Shuttle passes from Whistler will again be available.

The 2016 festival drew more than 180,000 fans and over 100 acts.

The Pemberton Music Festival was ranked as a Top 10 Worldwide Grossing Festival, according to industry trade magazine Pollstar, in 2016.

Performers were not announced in the press release issued by Huka Entertainment, the organizers of the festival.

Tickets go on sale at www.pembertonmusicfestival.com.

Writers Adventure Camp returns to The Point

The Writers Adventure Camp at The Point returns to Alta Lake from May 31 to June 4.

The faculty for the five-day workshop and reading event are director and novelist Zsuszi Gartner, fiction writer Yauko Thanh, memoirist Carmen Aguirre and scriptwriter Dennis Foon.

Guest faculty are Shelley Youngblut (self-publishing), Matt Turner (digital storytelling), Carmen Aguirre (performance for writers) and Susin Nielsen (young adult fiction).

The camp is also holding its second annual short fiction contest, with the prize being full tuition to the adventure camp, with resort accommodation and publication by The Walrus. The deadline for the fiction contest is April 10.

The early-bird rate for the full camp is $655 until April 3. The regular rate is $755 — deadline is May 8. The half camp rate is $375.

For more information, visit www.writersadventurecamp.ca.

Earthsave show animal captivity doc

The award-winning film The Ghost in Our Machine, a documentary about animals kept in captivity on fur farms and other locations, is being shown by Earthsave Whistler.

The screening takes place at Whistler Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. Entry by donation.For more information, visit www.earthsavewhistler.com.

Mike Svob solo show at Adele Campbell Gallery

Transformation, a new solo exhibition by landscape painter Mike Svob, opens with a reception on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.

The exhibition celebrates Svob's 35-year career as an artist.

"The moments as an artist and painter, when you are able to see and sense the right balance of light, colour and shape and transform them into a work of art are their own reward," Svob said in a release.

He will be in attendance at the reception to talk about his techniques and travels. There will also be music and refreshments.

For more information, visit www.adelecampbell.com.

Last call for WSSF State of the Art

The deadline for submissions for State of the ART exhibition at the World Ski and Snowboard Festival is Saturday, Feb. 25. No entry fee is required. The festival runs from April 7 to 16.

For more information and to apply, visit www.wssf.com/state-of-the-art.