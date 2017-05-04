Pique honoured with national and provincial newspaper awards 

Whistler's Pique Newsmagazine is a "standout" newspaper, which does "everything a community newspaper should do," according to judges with the BC and Yukon Community Newspaper Association who awarded it first place in the Excellence Award category for its circulation.

Once again, Pique led the way not only for parent company Glacier Media Group, but for all papers in B.C., with 14 newspaper awards, including five golds, seven silvers and two bronzes, including the gold award for Newspaper Excellence at the annual awards ceremony April 29.

"I am incredibly proud of the team at Pique," said editor Clare Ogilvie. "We strive to cover the issues that are important to our community and being recognized by our peers as the best in B.C. and Canada is a recognition of the dedication of Pique's team."

Reporter Braden Dupuis won gold in Environmental Writing for his series of news stories investigating the lead-in-water issue in Pemberton.

"The sheer tenacity of this series made it the outstanding winner. The series didn't have a natural protagonist yet the stories were compelling, informative and kept up a sense of urgency and drama. High praise for this very skilled reporting team who turned politics and procedures into compelling narrative," wrote the judges in awarding it top spot.

Dupuis also took two silvers in the Environmental Initiative award category for a series on black bears in the resort, and in the Feature Award Series award for his investigation on the housing issue in Whistler.

Dan Falloon, Pique's sports editor, took the gold for Feature Article for "Helping the Helpers."

Reporter Brandon Barrett won silver for Business Writing for his "Firestarters" cover feature on Whistler businesses that have appeared on CBC's Dragons' Den.

Claire Ryan of Pique's production department took home two gold awards, the first for Ad Design in Pique's circulation and the second in Ad Design Collaborative. Pique also took silver in this category for work done by Jon Parris, Pique's art director.

The silver award for Ad Design was won by Pique's Lindsey Ataya. Pique's production manager Karl Partington took home silver for Ad Campaign, Collaborative and Best Classifieds. Bronzes were awarded for Pique's Canada Day special section and for Pique's special publication, Crank'd Magazine.

"It's a testament to the entire team's efforts that Pique was honoured in editorial, ad design and production categories. Not only do we have award-winning writing and news coverage, but our artwork and graphic design are also an important part of our appeal," said publisher Sarah Strother.

Alison Taylor won top honours across Canada in April in the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards (CCNA). Her story "A Journey to the edge of Humanity," was voted as the top feature.

CCNA judges also chose Pique as the best newspaper in Canada in its circulation.

Parris took both first and second places for best Photo Illustration, and Pique won for best front page as well in the CCNAs.

Dupuis won top honours across Canada in the Historical Writing category for his feature "Language of the Land."

Pique took both second and third place in the CCNAs Business Writing category for "A new beginning," by Eric Plummer and Barrett's "Firestarters" respectively. All features were designed and laid out by Parris with editing on the Business Writing category done by Assistant Editor Lynn Mitges.

"It's been an exciting awards season for Pique and on behalf of the entire team I'm very proud of the recognition," said Strother.