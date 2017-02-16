Poet's pause seeks submissions 

The Resort Municipality of Whistler's public art committee seeks original, unpublished poems for the 2017 Poet's Pause competition.

Part of the celebration of National Poetry Month in April, the annual competition selects poems to go on display on sculptures in Alta Lake Park, "Lost in Sound," and "Lakeside Couple."

In keeping with the sculptures, the themes of the poems are "listening," and "togetherness." Two poems will be selected as winners.

Poems should be no longer than 240 words. The winners of each category will receive $200, with the winning poems being read out at the April 11 council meeting.

The deadline for submission is Thursday, March 16. For more information, visit www.whistler.ca.

Banners call to artists

The Resort Municipality of Whistler has released a call to artists for street banners to adorn Whistler streets.

The selected spring/summer 2017 banner design will go on display for two summer seasons.

The deadline for submissions is on Monday, Feb. 27.

Artist Sarah Turton won the previous two calls, Spring/Summer 2015 and Fall/Winter 2016. For more information and the request for proposal visit www.whistler.ca.

Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police on APTN

Tribal Police Files, a new documentary series by APTN, features the Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police Service near Pemberton and Lillooet.

The 13-episode series explores how the Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police Service responds to emergencies in the communities around the region. Tribal Police Files takes viewers into the line of duty, and tells intimate and sometimes traumatic stories from both the victims' and the officers' perspectives. The importance of cultural life and community is integral to the show, with explorations of colonization on the indigenous communities and the impacts on families.

The series is hosted and produced by former police officer and Leo-Award-winner Steve Sxwithul'txw.

The series premieres on March 3.

Art comes to Function

A screening and art drop-in by videographer Andi Wardrop and fibre artist Diane Rudge takes place at Gather Studio (above Green Moustache) in Function Junction on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Canadian Chamber Choir comes to Quest

Juno-nominated Canadian Chamber Choir is performing its first-ever show at Quest University Canada in Squamish.

The evening of choral performance features the works of outstanding Canadian composers on Thursday, Feb. 23 in Quest's multi-purpose room at 8 p.m. Joining the choir will be cellist Ariel Barnes, principal cello player with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

The choir is made up of 22 professional singers from across Canada.

The choir's latest album, Sacred Reflections of Canada — A Canadian Mass was nominated for a 2016 Juno Award for Outstanding Classical Recording: Vocal or Choral.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $10 for seniors and under 16s, and free for Quest students, staff and faculty.

As well, on Thurs., Feb. 16 there will be a selected reading from the plays by Quest artist in residence Elaine Avila. The Performance is at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.questu.ca.