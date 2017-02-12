February 12, 2017 News » Whistler

Population of Whistler jumps 21%, according to latest census 

Resort easily outpaces national five-year growth rate

BOOM TIMES Between 2011 and 2016, Whistler's population jumped an astounding 21 per cent, according to the latest census data.
Whistlerites are used to hearing about the resort's unprecedented growth and its ripple effects throughout the community. Now, we have the data to back that up, thanks to Statistics Canada's latest census data.

The 2016 census showed Whistler's population has mushroomed to 11,854, a 20.7-per-cent increase from six years ago, when the resort's population hovered just below 10,000.

Whistler easily eclipsed the national growth rate of five per cent, with Canada's population rising above 35 million for the first time. It also more than tripled the 6.2-per-cent growth Whistler experienced between the 2006 and 2011 censuses.

StatsCan's preliminary results, released last week, also tallied the number of private dwellings in the community, 10,507, which was up 14 per cent from 2011. The total number of private dwellings occupied by usual residents was recorded as 4,612, up from 3,900 in the previous census.

Elsewhere in the Sea to Sky, Pemberton's population rose nearly six per cent, to 2,574, while the growth rate in Squamish hit the double digits, rising 13.8 per cent to 19,893.

Statistics Canada will roll out additional findings from the 2016 census in the coming months, including specific data on demographic makeup, income and housing.

For more on this story, pick up Pique's print edition on Thursday.

