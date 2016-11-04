Premier Christy Clark announces Woodfibre LNG project a day after office arson attack 

Premier Christy Clark announced Friday, Nov. 4, in Squamish that the Woodfibre LNG/Fortis BC project is going ahead. The announcement comes a day after an early-morning arson attack Thursday at the Squamish community office of Woodfibre. The fire is under investigation.

“We’re delighted to say today that LNG in British Columbia is finally becoming a reality,” Clark said at the Woodfibre site. “It’s a $1.6-billion investment decision.”

Clark was on hand as Woodfibre LNG executives announced the project approval from its board of directors. Construction is expected to begin in late 2017 with shipments to follow in 2020.

At the Woodfibre office a day earlier, a fire was contained to the front of the building and was quickly extinguished. In a statement, Woodfibre LNG Limited Community Relations Manger John French said the office would remain closed while under repair.

In a statement, Co-founder of My Sea to Sky Tracey Saxby denounced the arson attack.

“My Sea to Sky does not condone this kind of destructive behavior, which…puts people’s lives at risk and is counter-productive to our goals,” Saxby said.

With files from the Squamish Chief