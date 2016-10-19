RCMP seeking information on alleged home intruder 

Whistler RCMP is looking into "a suspicious circumstance" allegedly involving an intruder to a village home last week.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, Whistler RCMP was advised that an apparent intruder could be heard in an Eagle Drive home while the homeowner was in the shower. The homeowner reportedly called out, thinking it was a family member, before hearing a door shut, police said. The homeowner then reportedly exited the shower to find "faint muddy footprints" on the floor, police said.

No items were taken from the home.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Whistler RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers.

Jane Lakes area hit with graffiti for third time in three months, police say

Police are following up on a report of vandalism to the Jane Lakes area, the third such incident in as many months.

On Oct. 12 Mounties were notified that signs in the area had been vandalized. Anyone with information is asked to call Whistler RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers.

Police looking for shoplifter

Whistler RCMP is on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole a pair of sunglasses from a village store last week.

On Oct. 10, police were advised of the theft from a business in the 4300 block of Lorimer Road. The male suspect reportedly entered the store and left without paying for a pair of Bureo Newen sunglasses.

He is described as a Hispanic man with short black hair, 5-11, wearing a green jacket with grey on the lower arms and a button-up shirt underneath, running shoes and jeans.

Contact Whistler RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers with any relevant information.

Seven bikes stolen in past week

In what has become something of a weekly ritual for police, Whistler RCMP received reports of several bikes stolen from around the resort last week.

On Oct. 10, a bike was reportedly taken from a locked bike rack in Olympic Plaza. It is believed to have occurred sometime between 3 p.m. the day prior and 2 p.m. Oct. 10.

Three days later, police were tipped off to the theft of four bikes from a locked storage locker in the 1500 block of Spring Creek Drive. Police said the incident took place between 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 7 a.m. the next morning.

The same block of Spring Creek Drive was the target of another bike theft, reported to police on Oct. 14. This time the mountain bike was reportedly lifted from a storage shed sometime between 3 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 6 p.m. the next day.

The thefts continued on Oct. 16 when RCMP were notified of a trail bike stolen from the 4300 block of Lorimer Road. The caller told police the bike was left unlocked at the front entrance of the clinic for approximately one-and-a-half hours.

If anyone has information on any of these incidents, please contact Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477