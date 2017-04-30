RMOW has plenty on tap for Emergency Preparedness Week 

The Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) is hosting a number of events next week that will give residents tools and information to stay safe in the event of an emergency.

Marking Wildfire Community Preparedness Day on May 6, municipal staff will be stationed outside Nesters Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to answer questions and share resources around emergency preparedness. There will be emergency kits available for purchase, and a raffle for a free kit.

Whistler Fire Rescue staff will also be on hand to talk about FireSmart practices and share the FireSmart Homeowner’s Manual.

Also on May 6, an RMOW truck will go around to Whistler’s neighbourhoods collecting homeowners’ trees and brush. Residents can arrange the pick-up in advance by contacting Scott Rogers, FireSmart coordinator, at 604-966-4173.

Yard waste can also be dropped off for free on May 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Spruce Grove overflow parking lot.

On May 13, the library will host an event for families from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. where attendees will learn how to prepare for emergencies and make fairy lanterns to take home. The event is free for families of all ages.

Emergency Preparedness Week, a Canada-wide initiative, is set for May 7 to 13, and encourages people to take three steps to become better prepared to deal with an emergency:

• Know the risks

• Make a plan

• Get an emergency kit

More information can be found at whistler.ca/emergencypreparedness.