Sea to Sky Thuggie launched 

Thuggies has gone local.

The company that makes super-long hoodie onesies has created its first artist-series hoodie and used the Sea to Sky region as inspiration.

"They're super warm, super comfy. You look at them and they're different, but try them on and they totally make sense," says Brad Westerop, a co-founder of Thuggies.

The art on the Sea To Sky Thuggies was made by Vancouver artist Nadine Nevitt, who drew the city scenes, orcas, bears, skiing, mountains and depictions of Highway 99 that were used.

"We always wanted to do something a little special, and moving into a new season we saw Nadine's work and asked her if she had anything West Coast that embraces Vancouver and Whistler. She had the perfect drawing," Westerop says.

The company was founded in 2009 by friends living in Whistler and Vancouver, and Westerop says the company has continued to grow.

"We started with $6,000 and started selling to friends and family and had a website, and we ended up giving one to a kid who had been following us on Facebook. He skied for Vail Resort and their marketing director saw it. We ended up making 100 Thuggies for Vail that promoted their Epic Pass. It was our first huge break," he says.

"It has continually grown word-of-mouth."

Currently, the Sea to Sky Thuggie is only available online at www.thuggies.ca and retails for $89.99

Arts Whistler AGM on May 24

Arts Whistler is holding its annual general meeting at the Maury Young Arts Centre on Wednesday, May 24, at 5:30 p.m.

The AGM is the first since Arts Whistler's rebranding from the Whistler Arts Council, announced at its AGM a year ago.

The AGM will review last year's activities and present the 2016 financial statements, introduce the 2017-18 Board of Directors, and announce Arts Whistler's revised and enhanced membership program.

There will also be a vote on a special resolution to increase quorum for Arts Whistler meetings.

A reception and entertainment follow the meeting.

Britannia Mine Museum celebrates

B.C. Mining Week is being celebrated with a Family Fun Day at the Britannia Mine Museum on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Along with the gold-panning station, exhibits and underground train tour, there will be live drilling demos, fossils and geoscience education, and a chance to climb aboard a Finning loader.

Regular admission prices apply.

For more information, visit www.britanniaminemuseum.ca.