January 05, 2017 News » Sea to Sky

Sea to Sky's first hospice facility coming to Squamish 

Four-bed palliative care centre expected to open in 2019

By
click to enlarge PHOTO SUBMITTED - END OF LIFE CARE The province announced funding for a four-bed hospice facility in Squamish on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Located in the Hilltop House, pictured, the centre is expected to open in 2019.
  • photo submitted
  • END OF LIFE CARE The province announced funding for a four-bed hospice facility in Squamish on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Located in the Hilltop House, pictured, the centre is expected to open in 2019.

Squamish will be the home of the Sea to Sky's first palliative care facility, according to a provincial announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The four-bed hospice will be going into an unused space in the Hilltop House, thanks in part to $400,000 in provincial funding as part of the $1 million Victoria has committed to palliative care across B.C. The province will also cover the centre's operational costs. That leaves the Squamish Hospice Society with $1.34 million in fundraising before the facility's anticipated 2019 opening.

The society's Dr. Judith Fothergill said the project has been 10 years in the making, and will serve a critical need in the corridor.

"While we have a wonderful community hospital, it is a very busy acute care hospital with lots of hustle and bustle and not the ideal environment for someone at the end of life and their families," she said.

The hospice beds will go into a space designed to "create a tranquil, homelike atmosphere with facilities to support families who want to stay there," according to Fothergill.

The society considered several different options, including building a brand-new facility as part of Hilltop House, but ultimately decided to renovate the existing space.

"Realistically, we hope our society can raise this amount of money, and we thought the more expensive options were beyond us," Fothergill added.

Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden said the hospice beds would be a welcome addition to the corridor.

"We've seen a number of longtime community members who have passed away over the course of the last three or four years and the necessity for palliative beds has been obvious with the passing of those people," she said. "We know that our baby boomer bulge is aging, so this is certainly something that we're interested in seeing occur."

The facility is intended for patients in the last three months of their lives, and will also offer "respite care" for people on a palliative program.

"So, for people who are close to end of life, being cared for at home, when there's caregiver burnout, then we could admit for a weekend and give the caregiver a break," Fothergill explained.

The provincial government has committed to doubling the number of palliative beds in the province over the next few years, offering an alternative to acute care facilities that are not designed to accommodate end-of-life care.

"This is more purpose built and considers a whole variety of issues," said Sea to Sky MLA Jordan Sturdy.

The hospice society will now consider fundraising options for the new facility. To donate, visit www.squamishhospice.com.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Sea to Sky »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Sea to Sky

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

January 5, 2017

2016 Year in Review

2016 Year in Review

More.

Sports

January 5, 2017

Duncan on the comeback trail

Duncan on the comeback trail

Ski-cross racer credits recovery time for strong start to 2016-17 More.

Opinion

January 5, 2017

Make the 150th celebration transformative

Make the 150th celebration transformative

More.

A&E

January 5, 2017

Deep Winter pits six top international photographers against the elements

Deep Winter pits six top international photographers against the elements

Israeli Guy Fattal returns for second crack at King of Storms title More.

Food & Drink

January 5, 2017

VIU students making their mark in Fairmont kitchen

VIU students making their mark in Fairmont kitchen

Three young chefs have earned apprenticeships at hotel following co-op placement More.

Events

Mondays, 9:30 p.m.

Old-School Monday

Old-School Monday

@ Tommy Africa's
Come support the staff housing crew as three teams battle it out to see who... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation