Sinful musings on B.C. politics 

The seven deadly sins — lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy and pride — all played out in the recent provincial election campaign. The race proved to be yet another study in human nature, and had shades of another recent election that has eerily similar markings.

The election of U.S President Donald Trump is somewhat mirrored in the B.C. election in that it, too, underscored the collective sloth and greed of some voters. Sloth because it's easier to accept an electioneering social-media comment or a TV ad than to find out the correct information. And greed because we are in danger of losing our collective needs to focus on our small, personal worlds, just as Trump has done. It was evident — but not all-encompassing — as voters embraced the Liberal mantra and it played out as an underlying pathos that was employed by those who preferred the easy way: Accept the rhetoric. And, in this case, the lies.

Despite a stronger showing from NDP leader John Horgan, it is still the association of his party with "socialist" values that comes into play. But the surprise was that voters could look askance at that socialist dogma to cast a vote for the future of B.C.

It was fascinating to watch as the U.S. had stooped to the lowest common denominator with Trump, and citizens rejoiced as any collective good was stomped into oblivion.

Let's not kid ourselves: it happened here, too, as B.C. teachers were knee-capped by the Liberal government and it was pathetic to watch as Christy Clark's pride disallowed any acknowledgment of wrongdoing. It's one thing to hit someone when they're down — quite another to then clean your shoes on them as you step over them.

Clark was arrogant and elitist in this campaign, treating voters like idiots. Her steely resolve is marked by greed: She would say just about anything to maintain her claim on the province. No doubt she has envy for Trump, whose oblivious followers didn't ask much of him, didn't confront him, and didn't question him. Clark quickly tired of anyone who didn't agree with her MO.

And Horgan's palpable lust for the job of premier tried his patience and fuelled some unrealistic promises. His simmering frustration with the Liberals as they tried to shock voters with new spin on the decades-old story of Steelworkers backing the party created the perfect conditions for his wrath. One can't blame him for reacting when the Liberals falsely accused the NDP of hacking the Liberal Party website, but his impatience and frustration were concerning. During one appearance with Clark, she touched him on the arm, and Horgan recoiled and said: "Don't touch me again, please." The scene did not play well.

So Green leader Andrew Weaver for the first time basked in a marked acceptance of his party and himself. He is the poster boy for B.C.'s greening with his electric car, his purported commitment to the environment — and his PhD. Perhaps he is a Liberal in Green clothing with his promises to rein in high housing prices with increased taxes and time-dependent capital gains measures, plus an increased foreign buyers tax.

Weaver is as gluttonous as Clark — and he was far too hungry for votes as he mounded his plate high with Liberal-like goodies.

Such are the abuses and excesses marked by seven traits that are increasingly common and shared among all contenders: Just another election in B.C.