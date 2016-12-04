Skating at Olympic Plaza opens next weekend 

It’s just about time to strap on the skates for some winter fun at the Olympic Plaza ice rink, which opens Dec. 10.

Each winter the Resort Municipality of Whistler, in partnership with the Province of B.C., transforms Olympic Plaza into a rink with room for up to 150 skaters at a time.

Last winter, an average of 750 people a day enjoyed the free skating.

The rink will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, and skates can be rented for $6. Helmets are also available free of charge.

The rink may close unexpectedly in the event of extreme weather. For up to date information, call 604-935-7529, ext. 3. The rink is also available for private rentals seven days a week from 8 to 10 p.m. Contact Petra Gier at pgier@whistler.ca or 604-935-8366 to book.

If skating al fresco isn’t your style, indoor ice skating is also open to the public at the Meadow Park Sports Centre. For more information about public skating times, check out the monthly drop-in schedule at whistler.ca/recreation.