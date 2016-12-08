December 08, 2016 News » Whistler

Skating at Olympic Plaza starts this weekend 

Outdoor rink hosted 44,000 skaters last winter

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MIKE CRANE, COURTESY OF RMOW - Skating at Whistler Olympic Plaza
  • Photo by Mike Crane, Courtesy of RMOW
  • Skating at Whistler Olympic Plaza

It's just about time to strap on the skates for some winter fun at the Olympic Plaza ice rink, which opens Dec. 10.

Each winter the Resort Municipality of Whistler, in partnership with the Province of B.C., transforms Olympic Plaza into a rink with room for up to 150 skaters at a time.

Last winter, an estimated 44,000 people skated at the plaza.

The rink will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with closures for maintenance planned daily between 2 and 3 p.m. and 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, and skates can be rented for $6, up from $5 last year. Helmets are also available free of charge.

The municipality rented 29,126 pairs of skates in 2015-16, generating $145,000 in revenue.

Special holiday hours will be in place for Dec. 24 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); Christmas Day (12 to 4 p.m.); and New Year's Eve (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.).

The last day of skating at the plaza is scheduled for March 26.

The rink may close unexpectedly in the event of extreme weather. For up to date information, call 604-935-7529, ext. 3. The rink is also available for private rentals seven days a week from 9 to 10 p.m. Contact Petra Gier at pgier@whistler.ca or 604-935-8366 to book.

If skating al fresco isn't your style, indoor ice skating is also open to the public at the Meadow Park Sports Centre.

Meadow Park will also play host to St. Nick himself on Dec. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. for Santa Skate, hosted by the Whistler Skating Club, which will also perform. Entry is by donation to the Whistler Food Bank.

For more information about public skating times, check out the monthly drop-in schedule at whistler.ca/recreation.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

December 8, 2016

The Ice Guys

The Ice Guys

More.

Sports

December 8, 2016

Vathje left 'speechless' by win

Vathje left 'speechless' by win

Fellow Canuck Rahneva sets new start record More.

Opinion

December 8, 2016

Keep local presents in mind

Keep local presents in mind

More.

A&E

December 8, 2016

Scrooge and company recreate their Christmas miracle on stage

Scrooge and company recreate their Christmas miracle on stage

DuffleBag Theatre brings A Christmas Carol to Maurice Young Arts Centre More.

Food & Drink

December 8, 2016

Community Kitchen connects immigrants and locals, one plate at a time

Community Kitchen connects immigrants and locals, one plate at a time

The free program invites immigrants to share the recipes of their homeland More.

Events

Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m.

Will Ross

Will Ross

@ Crystal Lounge
Winner of the 2014 Whistler’s Music Search Will Ross is a live looping extraordinaire, he... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation