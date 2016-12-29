Skiing, boarding more likely to land you in hospital 

If you ski or snowboard, you are five times more likely to wind up in the hospital than injuries from playing hockey, according to statistics from the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA).

"As soon as it snows, we see a spike in emergency-room visits related to winter sports injuries," said Dr. David Evans, medical director for Trauma Services BC, a PHSA program.

"Many of these injuries are serious and require long recoveries," Evans said in a PHSA release. As well, some of those injuries may involve permanent disability, fractures, brain trauma and spinal-cord damage.

In 2014-15, 455 people were hospitalized with injuries caused by skiing or snowboarding, compared to 94 people who were hospitalized from injuries suffered while playing hockey.

Males are four times as likely as females to end up with injuries requiring hospitalization and, of those, males from 15 to 30 years old are most likely to be injured snowboarding.

The numbers paint a picture of dangerous activities when undertaken without protective gear — such as helmets — or when undertaken with excessive speed or reckless behaviour, and are highly preventable.

From 2007 to 2013 in a BC Coroners Service report for the Ministry of Justice, 136 people died in B.C. related to winter-sport activities, and 51 per cent of winter-activity deaths involved avalanches, of which 60 per cent involved snowmobiling, and 34 per cent involved skiing and heli-skiing. Of the deaths, suffocating or smothering was cited in 41 per cent of cases, including snowmobiling, skiing, snowboarding and heli-skiing.

Avalanche and winter activity deaths tallied by township in the same period reveal Whistler with 18, followed by Revelstoke with 14 and Golden with 12.

Other statistics include:

• Snowmobiling accounts for fewer hospitalizations than hockey injuries, but an increased number of people treated for snowmobiling accidents sustain major injuries;

• 70 per cent of those treated at hospital for tobogganing, sledding or related activities have major injuries;

• Of those hospitalized for hockey injuries, the majority are males aged 10 to 19;

• Head injuries were responsible for 26 per cent of the ski-related deaths and 20 per cent of snowboard-related deaths;

• Blunt injuries accounted for 18 per cent, while head injuries accounted for 16 per cent;

• Among the snowmobiling, skiing and heli-skiing deaths, 76 per cent of those were between the ages of 20 and 49.