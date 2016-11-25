November 25, 2016 News » Whistler

Slides on Mt. Currie under investigation 

Local governments request financial assistance for further studies

click to enlarge M. SCHULZ - Local officials from the SLRD, VOP and Líl’wat Nation have requested funding in order to move forward immediately on the report’s recommendation to secure a detailed geo-technical analysis of Mount Currie.
  • M. Schulz
Recent rock slides on Mount Currie have sparked initial study, but also have caused the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD), the Village of Pemberton (VOP) and Lil’Wat Nation to request immediate funding to examine activity on the steep mountain to determine the risk of further — and even bigger — slides.

The SLRD was this week briefed by the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Operations (MFLNRO) and Emergency Management BC (EMBC) to address the concern about the increased rock activity that was largely noted earlier in the fall.

An October engineering report from MFLNRO Coast Engineering Group identified potential instability along the Mount Currie ridge and noted potential impacts to Pemberton Valley residents.

Local officials from the SLRD, VOP and Líl’wat Nation on Thursday, Nov. 24 requested the funding in order to move forward immediately on the report’s recommendation to secure a detailed geo-technical analysis.

VOP Mayor Mike Richman said local government acted quickly to request provincial support, but also wanted to let residents know that they are looking into it.

"We always knew Mt Currie had the potential because of the type of land form it is," said Ryan Wainwright, the SLRD Emergency Program Manager. "There is no more danger to valley residents than there was two days ago."

Check back for updates.

