Slides, sloughs and debris on Mt. Currie under review 

Recent rock slides have sparked renewed concern in the Pemberton Valley as officials move forward to secure funding for further study of Mt. Currie.

Slides and rockfalls along Mt. Currie Ridge are a fairly common occurrence, and whether climate change and melting permafrost is a factor has yet to be determined.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD), Village of Pemberton (VOP) and Lil'wat Nation on Nov. 24 requested provincial government financial support for a detailed study.

"We want to understand exactly what's going on up there," said VOP Mayor Mike Richman. "We want to get that study going as soon as possible and then put the information together and put it out to the public."

Richman said the cost of such a study has not been determined.

"I don't know what the cost is at this point. The bottom line is it's a reasonably high cost relative to the size of our community," he said.

Both residents and officials have noted recent slides, and geological surveys by air earlier in fall captured photos of rock slides and debris fields.

"We've always known Mt. Currie has the potential to be catastrophic, but what we have now is a little more information about its current condition and an indication that there are enough geological features up there now that we're taking a deeper look, more analysis," said Ryan Wainwright, emergency program manager for the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD).

The slides are nothing new. "They've been going on since the last ice age, if we're going to be accurate," Wainwright said. "The last couple of summers, we've seen more rockfall activity on that mountain, which, because it's so visible from town, has sparked more people to phone us and ask us what the problem is."

Wainwright said the rockfall was not serious and didn't come close to the Green River and was not large enough to cause concern for public safety. But further study is warranted after an October geological report cited that the permafrost issue would need to be explored fully.

In an email, Gino Fournier, engineer for the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, said: "It's unlikely the surface failures we have seen in recent history are linked to permafrost. This needs further investigation... to determine if there is permafrost, as well as other rock mechanics analysis to determine if conditions are present that could lead to larger rock failures."

An initial rockfall in September was estimated to be between 10,000 and 15,000 cubic metres, but when it was revisited by a geological team 19 days later, the site revealed additional volumes in the range of 20,000 and 30,000 cubic metres — and exposed larger volumes of unsupported bedrock, which could result in more rockfalls.

The report also stated that the potential for failures larger than 100,000 cubic metres are possible due to the highly fractured vertical jointing — but it is unknown if this could result in smaller volumes or one large rock avalanche.

Wainwright said the danger to the people in the valley is "no different than it was two days ago."

"This is an opportunity for us to understand the threat and risks a little bit better, which could contribute to our public-safety planning in the valley," Wainwright said.