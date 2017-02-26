February 26, 2017 News » Whistler

Snowboarder dies in fall on Whistler Mountain 

Male was found unresponsive in out-of-bounds area on Friday

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY PAUL MORRIS / WHISTLER BLACKCOMB - Whistler Mountain.
  • Photo by Paul Morris / Whistler Blackcomb
  • Whistler Mountain.

A man is dead after falling in an out-of-bounds area of Whistler Blackcomb, according to the ski resort.

The snowboarder was found unresponsive Friday, Feb. 24 by a member of the public on the backside of Whistler Mountain. Ski patrollers performed CPR before two doctors arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

“Whistler Blackcomb extends our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Dave Brownlie, COO of Whistler Blackcomb, in a short statement provided Sunday after Pique requested information on the death based on a pair of tips from the public.

The RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service are investigating. No further details of the incident or the man’s identity have been provided, and Whistler Blackcomb pointed further questions to the Whistler RCMP. A message left at the detachment Sunday was not returned by press time.

More to come as information becomes available.

