Snowboarder's avalanche survival sparks social-media discussion 

Snowboard Canada editor tracks 'respectful' comments

A viral video of a man surviving an avalanche in Brandywine captured more than 9.6 million views worldwide.
  • snow watch A viral video of a man surviving an avalanche in Brandywine captured more than 9.6 million views worldwide.

The video of an Australian snowboarder who survived an avalanche last week in Brandywine gathered more than 9.6 million views worldwide — but Tom Oye probably didn't count on the role he is playing in perpetuating avalanche awareness.

And thanks to social media, backcountry users may well be prompted to take a course and learn to read terrain after watching Oye's video.

"When you start going into the backcountry, reading slopes can be foreign to people," said David MacKinnon, Editor of Snowboard Canada (SBC) who posted the video on the SBC website and tracked a lengthy discussion about the video.

"It's really interesting seeing people open up to that way of thinking because it is a light-bulb moment for most of them: the shape of the mountain changes the way the snowpack is being stressed," he said.

In his post on SBC, MacKinnon deftly describes how Oye could have avoided the avalanche by reading the convexity of the slope. And later site comments point to visible wind effects in the first few frames of the video — the sweeping ripples across the snow — that signal caution.

"The Sea-to-Sky locals who are tuned to mountain conditions, folks with acute avalanche awareness, could very well have suspected wind slab problems without ever leaving the valley. It's been blowing for a couple days," MacKinnon wrote in his post adding that the video is a good talking point for backcountry users, many of whom travel from the Lower Mainland and may not have avalanche-safety skills.

A good place to start is with Whistler Blackcomb's free, daily avalanche awareness tours.

"You've got professionally qualified people volunteering to take folks out and show them how the mountain controls its avalanche problems," said MacKinnon. The 2.5-hour free tour meets at the Avalanche Hut at the top of Solar Coaster and leaves at 12:30 p.m. And from there, MacKinnon said avalanche skills training is the logical next step.

"It's definitely is a lot easier to learn and understand all of that when you're being instructed face to face."

MacKinnon said he was impressed by the level of conversation on social media.

"(Social media) was used really effectively because responses were tempered. It seemed like people actually took the time to think about what they were saying, make some interesting points and have a discussion without just reacting. I appreciated that people were respectful. There was a lot of empathy."

MacKinnon said observers could have been quick to judge, but largely didn't.

"I think the perception of the uninitiated is that it's a little bit reckless, but anybody who uses the backcountry will tell you there's nothing like it. It's like church for a lot of people," he said.

"For the number of people who use the backcountry we really have very few incidents that end in tragic stories. It does happen, but a lot of people are going to go their whole lives without ever having a bad incident," he said.

