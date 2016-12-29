Snowfall warning in effect for Thursday 

The snow just keeps coming.

Another 13 centimetres was measured at the Pig Alley weather station on Whistler Mountain overnight, with 20 cm still in the forecast for the region today.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Whistler and Squamish in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"A Pacific frontal system will bring heavy snow to Squamish and Whistler and to the stretch of the Sea to Sky highway in between," the warning reads.

"Snow will become heavy at times this morning as the front nears the coast. Total snowfall amounts near 20 cm are expected before the snow tapers off late this afternoon."

Updates being posted to the Sea to Sky Road Conditions Facebook page paint a grim picture of driving conditions.

"Northbound Squamish to Whistler hill before Brandywine is an absolute mess — cars stopped all over the place — be prepared to wait," one user wrote.

View live highway webcams and stay up to date on the latest driving conditions at www.drivebc.ca.

Snow tires are an absolute requirement if travelling the Sea to Sky Highway.

Motorists are reminded to adjust their driving with the changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times with heavy snow.

Severe weather can be reported to Environment Canada on Twitter with the hashtag #BCStorm, or by emailing pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca.