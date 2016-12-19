Snowfall warning remains in effect Monday morning 

Stay safe out there.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Squamish to Whistler area Monday morning, after more than 25 centimetres of snow fell Sunday night.

According to Environment Canada, the snow will become mixed with rain this morning and end in the afternoon.

"The moderate rainfall in combination with melting snow could cause localized flooding today. Culverts and catch basins should be kept clear," the warning reads.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow."

According to Whistler Blackcomb, 28 cm of snow fell at the Pig Alley Weather Station on Whistler Mountain between 7 p.m. Sunday night and 7 a.m. this morning.

Mainroad Contracting also issued an advisory Monday morning, saying it will be applying anti-icing chemicals on all highways until the snow event passes.

Mainroad's 24-hour communications centre will pass on all observations and concerns to crews on the road. They can be reached at 1-866-904-0209.

Sea to Sky Highway cams can be viewed at www.drivebc.ca.

Updates are also being posted to the Sea to Sky Road Conditions Facebook page.