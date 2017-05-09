Sturdy to claim second term 

BC Liberal incumbent MLA Jordan Sturdy will return for a second term.

With 70 of 89 polls reporting, the incumbent has 7,227 of 17,171 total votes.

The Green Party's Dana Taylor sits at 5,034 while the NDP's Michelle Livaja has 4,680.

With votes still being counted, it remains to be seen which party will form government at the end of the night.

Live results can be found at www.elections.bc.ca

