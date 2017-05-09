May 09, 2017 News » Politics

Sturdy to claim second term 

Final provincial election results still to come

By
click to enlarge n-election_candidates.jpg

BC Liberal incumbent MLA Jordan Sturdy will return for a second term.

With 70 of 89 polls reporting, the incumbent has 7,227 of 17,171 total votes.

The Green Party's Dana Taylor sits at 5,034 while the NDP's Michelle Livaja has 4,680.

With votes still being counted, it remains to be seen which party will form government at the end of the night.

Live results can be found at www.elections.bc.ca

More to come...

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Politics »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Politics

More by Braden Dupuis

Features & Images

May 7, 2017

Still life With Reptiles

Still life With Reptiles

On the road — literally —with researchers charting the new science of road ecology. More.

Sports

May 4, 2017

Melamed, Chappetta capture Pemberton Enduro

Melamed, Chappetta capture Pemberton Enduro

Strong field present at season-opener More.

Opinion

May 4, 2017

Time to move on

Time to move on

More.

A&E

May 4, 2017

A display of passionate dance

A display of passionate dance

Kasandra 'La China's' La Tarara brings two of the best Spanish male Flamenco dancers to Whistler More.

Food & Drink

May 4, 2017

The misadventures of the Spring Roll Lady

The misadventures of the Spring Roll Lady

More.

Events

May 16-21

Mountain Bike Heritage Week

Mountain Bike Heritage Week

@ Whistler Museum
For more than three decades mountain biking has woven itself into the fabric of Whistler’s... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation