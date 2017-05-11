May 11, 2017 A&E » Arts

Take Whistler Mountain Bike Heritage Week for a spin 

Second annual event has film, photo workshop and a retro Toonie ride, of course

PHOTO SUBMITTED - A Good look Dick Cox and Graham Turner, the winners of best retro ride and gear at the retro Toonie ride during the 2016 Whistler Mountain Bike Heritage Week.
  • A Good look Dick Cox and Graham Turner, the winners of best retro ride and gear at the retro Toonie ride during the 2016 Whistler Mountain Bike Heritage Week.

Whistler Museum has a remarkable collection of information from the resort's early years on Alta Lake, all the way up to the history of skiing from the early 20th century to today.

With summer around the corner, the museum's events and community manager Allyn Pringle wants it known that mountain biking is equally important.

This is why the museum is co-hosting Whistler Mountain Bike (MTB) Heritage Week for the second year from May 16 to 22.

"We really enjoyed putting it on last year and there was a good response, so we're doing it again," Pringle says.

"We want to explore the different parts of mountain biking that is here in Whistler, and also take a look at some of the things about mountain biking that are unique to Whistler."

Pringle describes herself as new to the sport, adding that the events are open to all abilities: "Mountain biking is a newer part of Whistler's history, people don't really think of it as history yet. Part of the thinking behind Mountain Bike Heritage Week is getting people to start thinking about how it started, and how our knowledge and understanding of it needs to be preserved, instead of assuming that people will always know how it came about."

Pringle says mountain bike heritage is currently the smallest part of Whistler Museum's overall collection and she encouraged anyone with information or objects they no longer need — such as photographs and even old bikes — to look into donating to the museum.

"People think of skis from the 1960s, but they may not see the 1980s as historical yet," she says.

The MTB history exhibit looks at Whistler's early years in mountain biking in a series of information panels at Mountain Square. The exhibit is on show from May 18 to 22.

"It will be photographs and a bit of writing to go with it. Looking at the story of mountain biking," Pringle says.

The week's events include:

Speaker Series

Transition: The History and Influence of Crankworx and Gravity Logic Inc. with Nicole Freeman (Crankworx) and Tom Prochazka (Gravity Logic Inc.), both of which started in Whistler and expanded globally. Tuesday, May 16 at the Whistler Museum, 6 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Photography workshop

Shoot Like a Pro: MTB Photography with Clint Trahan. Veteran photographer Trahan teaches techniques and tips for snapping mountain bikers. Wednesday, May 17 at the Maury Young Arts Centre, 7 p.m. Free.

Retro WORCA Toonie Race

With prizes for best retro ride and outfit, on Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. Sign in at Summit Sports; Après at Whistler Golf Club.

Screening

The Collective: A 16mm Mountain Bike Film (2004). A classic feature mountain-biking film made as the sport took off in a big way around the Pacific Northwest, including Whistler Bike Park. Friday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Forlise. Admission by donation.

For more information, visit www.whistlermuseum.org/mtbweek.

