February 09, 2017 A&E » Arts

The ice returns for Cypress Point Winter Carnival 

There will be lake skating, raclette and rockabilly at The Point on Feb. 18

By
PHOTO SUBMITTED - Cool time Vancouver rockabilly band Cousin Harley is headlining this year's Cypress Point Winter Carnival.
  • Photo submitted
  • Cool time Vancouver rockabilly band Cousin Harley is headlining this year's Cypress Point Winter Carnival.

Conditions permitting, Alta Lake will offer ice sculpting and on-the-lake strolls this year.

The Cypress Point Winter Carnival at The Point Artist-Run Centre is celebrating its fourth year on Saturday, Feb. 18, with fine weather, i.e. cold — and if that is the case, many of the revellers will cross the lake to get there.

"The weather makes it different every year. We've had everything from polar bear swims, to full-on shinny games and curling on the lake, to ice sculpting. I think this winter will be one to celebrate," organizer Stephen Vogler says.

"I've been walking across the lake over the last few days. It has been really beautiful. It's a sheet of ice. It had two feet of snow (0.6 metres) on it in late December and then the water seeped through when it warmed up. Then it froze again and you can ice skate on it now."

But with last weekend's mega snowstorm, Vogler will be happy for help to make the lake skateable, he says.

The day is split into two, with a day of family fun, music, singalongs and food (donut eating contest!) taking place from noon until 5 p.m.

"Last year, we only had snow sculpting, so it will be very fun to pull ice off the lake to sculpt instead," Vogler says.

"We try to make it very family friendly, so we are also having a Narnia-themed winter. Costumes are encouraged and we'll have stuff to dress up in. Get your Narnia on — a 100-year spell of winter."

The festival has shrunk to one day, with all events taking place on the Saturday. It is easier for participants to take part in one day, Vogler says, rather than have a family day event that follows a big party night.

"In some ways it works better. Lisa Geddes is doing a live painting through the day and we will auction it off on the night," he says.

Also new this year will be Swiss raclette (fondu) with white wine by Raclette Girl, which will join the usual fare available during the festival — chili and bannock.

Admission and all activities are free, apart from the food.

This is followed by the dinner show with improv, Winter Monologues led by Angie Nolan, and the headliner — Vancouver rockabilly band Cousin Harley.

"One of the things I'm really excited about is Cousin Harley," Vogler says.

"The guitarist, Paul Pigat, played here solo during the writers camp here last summer, and he's amazing. The band is considered the premier rockabilly and roots band in Canada... it'll be great in our little space. Nice to have a lively band for our winter carnival."

Vogler adds that The Point's recently refurbished 100-year-old piano, Howard, will be adding to the festival's music.

Tickets are $30 with dinner and show, and $15 show only. Children are $20 for dinner and show, and $10 for show only. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at www.thepointartists.com and Armchair Books.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Arts

More by Cathryn Atkinson

Features & Images

February 9, 2017

Survival of the fittest

Survival of the fittest

Look to Europe for possible answers as resorts face dwindling skiers amid climate change More.

Sports

February 9, 2017

Williamson third at junior worlds

Williamson third at junior worlds

Bathgate cracks top 10 while Lister 11th in Andorra More.

Opinion

February 9, 2017

Wishing for a crystal ball

Wishing for a crystal ball

More.

A&E

February 9, 2017

Layered and loving it

Layered and loving it

Painter Laura Harris celebrates 15 years at Adele Campbell in her annual solo show More.

Food & Drink

February 9, 2017

Eat and drink like a King at Bearfoot's winemaker dinner

Eat and drink like a King at Bearfoot's winemaker dinner

Five-course dinner will showcase the all-natural wines of Oregon's King Estate Winery More.

Events

Tuesdays, 9:30 p.m.

Tommy's Tuesdays

Tommy's Tuesdays

@ Tommy Africa's
Come down and enjoy epic music from DJ Dre Morel and sidekick DJ Billy the... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation