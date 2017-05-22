May 22, 2017 News » Whistler

The Meadows golf course to reimburse 430 Pemberton Music Fest tickets 

Money spent by residents hadn't been passed on to Huka prior to festival’s bankruptcy

By
TOURISM PEMBERTON
  • Tourism Pemberton

Finally, a good-news story coming out of the collapse of the Pemberton Music Festival.

Pemberton residents who purchased tickets for the bankrupt festival locally from The Meadows at Pemberton golf course will have full reimbursements, said general manager Kevin McLeod.

Around 430 tickets were sold through the golf organization starting from early May, with limits of four tickets per household.

The Meadows had an arrangement with organizers Huka Entertainment, that began during the festival’s first year, in 2014.

“We have the money in one of our accounts, we haven’t transferred it over (to Huka). We don’t usually transfer it over until the festival (weekend),” McLeod said.

“We won’t run out (of the money). We have money earmarked for each ticket.”

The golf course is the only Pemberton company to sell festival tickets, an arrangement set up strictly for local residents.

But reimbursements will be made slowly for those paying by credit card, McLeod said, and he asked for patience.

“We’re working with our credit-card company to get our daily refund limits raised. It has been a tough battle; they’ve doubled it but it is still not enough. I put out a Facebook post to tell people to be patient with us,” he said.

“I don’t want people to rush over. We do have a daily limit and we’re trying to get that higher.”

McLeod was unable to say how much money this involved.

The Meadows will take a loss, he added.

“We’re going to lose out on the credit card fees,” McLeod said.

He estimated it will be about 1.5 per cent per transaction.

“It’s not that bad, it’ll be a little bit of a hit. We found it easier to refund everyone the money they paid, rather than (including) net credit card fees. You know, it’s goodwill.”

All ticket purchasers who bought through The Meadows are on a list McLeod has. Reimbursements will start being paid out on Tuesday, May 23.

Other ticket holders are going through a more complicated process, with fans who bought tickets through Ticketfly being categorized as unsecured creditors, the last to be paid in a bankruptcy proceeding.

Apart from ticket holders, 120 unsecured creditors may be out millions of dollars. Accounting firm Ernst & Young is trustee for the bankruptcy.

The festival declared bankruptcy on Thursday, May 18.

Of the arrangement the golf course had with Huka, McLeod said:

“In years past, we were selling tickets for the locals’ early bird in November, December and January. This year, we didn’t start selling them until April or May.”

Despite the lateness of the start of ticket sales, the festival’s bankruptcy caught McLeod off-guard.

“I don’t pay too much attention to it, because I’ve got this beast to run and we’ve been busy all year.”

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Cathryn Atkinson

Features & Images

May 21, 2017

Party Town, B.C.

Party Town, B.C.

Exploring the highs and lows of Whistler's let-loose lifestyle More.

Sports

May 18, 2017

New running group to start up

New running group to start up

Ironman veteran Kristian Manietta to provide free instruction More.

Opinion

May 18, 2017

Time to stop bottled water sales

Time to stop bottled water sales

More.

A&E

May 18, 2017

Out and about at GO Fest

Out and about at GO Fest

More art and more outdoors at Whistler's spring celebration More.

Food & Drink

May 18, 2017

Two Whistler chefs representing Canada at iconic James Beard House

Two Whistler chefs representing Canada at iconic James Beard House

Chefs showcasing the flavours of Canada at special event in NYC More.

Events

Saturdays, 9 p.m.

Ladies' Night with DJ Rosco

Ladies' Night with DJ Rosco

@ Moe Joe's
Ladies get in free before 11 pm. DJ Rosco plays everything that you want to... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation