Thompson wins in Austria 

Marielle Thompson got a jump on the chase for a third FIS Crystal Globe at the Austrian National Championships in Pitztal in late November.

The 2014 Olympic ski-cross champion bested France's Ophelie David and USA's Tania Prymak en route to a win on Nov. 26. In a Europa Cup race the next day, Thompson again hit the podium, taking second behind Germany's Daniela Maier while holding off Poland's Karolina Riemen-Zerebecka.

Canadian Chris Del Bosco captured the men's national championship win while Whistler resident Dave Duncan placed eighth.

The World Cup season opens this weekend in Val Thorens, France, with qualifiers on Dec. 8 and racing Dec. 9 and 10.

WMSC athletes shine at Norquay

Whistler Mountain Ski Club racers and alumni took to Norquay for two days of slalom racing over the weekend.

Alpine Canada athletes Jack Crawford, Brodie Seger and Broderick Thompson took the top results of the weekend, placing second, fourth and fifth, respectively, on Dec. 3 while B.C. Team members Cameron Alexander, Asher Jordan and Kyle Alexander were 13th, 29th and 30th, respectively. Ella Renzoni, meanwhile, was 13th among the women.

On Dec. 4, Jordan took 12th, Myles Kowalczyk was 21st and Max Kirshenblatt was 22nd on the men's side while Renzoni slipped a single spot to 14th.

WSS wins home tournament

The Whistler Secondary School Storm boys' basketball team got its season off to a rollicking start, defeating the Rockridge Secondary Ravens in a thrilling game to capture its home tournament on Dec. 3.

Masahi Kai nailed the winning basket with four seconds left on the clock to edge the visiting Ravens 30-29 and secure the win for WSS. Storm centre Ian Davidson and Ravens forward Cole Flemens earned championship game MVP honours while Whistler's Garrett Riley was the day's top scorer, averaging 17 points per game.

Tchernetsky nets bronze in Yukon

Whistler Blackcomb Freestyle Ski Club member Sofia Tchernetsky scored a strong result to open the season at Mount Sima.

Tchernetsky took third in the season-opening slopestyle competition held from Nov. 25 to 27 at the Yukon mountain, scoring 74.33 in the final to finish behind only Ontario's Nikki Blackall (84.41) and Alberta's Bryana Cressey (76.41).

Two other Whistlerites competed alongside Tchernetsky in the Canada Cup Series event as Skye Clarke was seventh and Josephine Howell 10th.

As for the boys, B.C. Team member Luke Smart was the top finisher, scoring a seventh-place result with a score of 73.25. Quebec's Philippe Langevin took the win with an 87.41 tally. Other Whistler results came from Kai Smart (29th), Kai Martin (36th), Ben Lynch (43rd), Alex Zastre (54th) and Stephen Lindsay-Ross (58th).