January 21, 2017 News » Whistler

Traffic flaggers will be posted along Highway 99 for next three Sundays 

Also, RMOW seeking feedback on proposed transportation plans

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY CLARE OGILVIE - ALL JAMMED UP Traffic flaggers will be posted along sections of Highway 99 on Jan. 22, 29 and Feb. 5 to alleviate southbound traffic out of the resort.
  • Photo by Clare Ogilvie
  • ALL JAMMED UP Traffic flaggers will be posted along sections of Highway 99 on Jan. 22, 29 and Feb. 5 to alleviate southbound traffic out of the resort.

Traffic flaggers will be posted along Highway 99 on select days over the next three weeks in an effort to ease the flow of weekend traffic out of the resort.

Traffic control personnel will be in place to alleviate southbound traffic tomorrow, Jan. 22, next Sunday, Jan. 29, and Super Bowl Sunday, Feb, 5.

Flaggers will be positioned at intersections at Lake Placid Road, Bayshores Drive and Alta Lake Road from 2 to 7 p.m. There may also be some personnel directing traffic near the exit to the Creekside Parkade. Delays are expected.

The initiative came out of a partnership between the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) and Whistler Blackcomb.

The RMOW is also seeking public feedback following its Transportation Community Forum held last week. The event was the culmination of extensive research by the municipality's Transportation Advisory Group (TAG) over the past year, and approximately 200 attendees participated in roundtable discussions on the group's proposed plans to address Whistler's transportation challenges.

The community can have their say on TAG's 2017 action plan and other proposed initiatives through an online survey, which will remain open until Feb. 7. TAG will use the survey results as well as input from last week's forum to develop future action plans, according to the RMOW.

Presentation materials from the forum can be viewed here. Visit whistler.ca/movingWhistler for more details on TAG's past work and proposed plans.

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of Traffic, RMOW

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

January 22, 2017

25 Years On

25 Years On

From a small skiing group to one of the town's biggest annual events: the evolution of the Whistler Pride & Ski Festival More.

Sports

January 19, 2017

Biathlete makes world juniors

Biathlete makes world juniors

Kreitz's ascent feather in the cap of Nordic Development Centre More.

Opinion

January 19, 2017

Let's get moving

Let's get moving

More.

A&E

January 19, 2017

A quarter century of Pride

A quarter century of Pride

Parties, dancing, performances and quality time on and off the slopes as Whistler Pride returns More.

Food & Drink

January 19, 2017

'The Trump effect' on Canadian food prices: Sad!

'The Trump effect' on Canadian food prices: Sad!

Report predicts food costs to rise in 2017 — thanks in part to incoming President Donald Trump More.

Events

Wed., Jan. 25, 9 p.m. and Thu., Jan. 26, 9 p.m.

Peking Duk

Peking Duk

@ Garfinkel's
Nothing is more Australian than partying with Peking Duk.... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation