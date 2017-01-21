Traffic flaggers will be posted along Highway 99 for next three Sundays 

Traffic flaggers will be posted along Highway 99 on select days over the next three weeks in an effort to ease the flow of weekend traffic out of the resort.

Traffic control personnel will be in place to alleviate southbound traffic tomorrow, Jan. 22, next Sunday, Jan. 29, and Super Bowl Sunday, Feb, 5.

Flaggers will be positioned at intersections at Lake Placid Road, Bayshores Drive and Alta Lake Road from 2 to 7 p.m. There may also be some personnel directing traffic near the exit to the Creekside Parkade. Delays are expected.

The initiative came out of a partnership between the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) and Whistler Blackcomb.

The RMOW is also seeking public feedback following its Transportation Community Forum held last week. The event was the culmination of extensive research by the municipality's Transportation Advisory Group (TAG) over the past year, and approximately 200 attendees participated in roundtable discussions on the group's proposed plans to address Whistler's transportation challenges.

The community can have their say on TAG's 2017 action plan and other proposed initiatives through an online survey, which will remain open until Feb. 7. TAG will use the survey results as well as input from last week's forum to develop future action plans, according to the RMOW.

Presentation materials from the forum can be viewed here. Visit whistler.ca/movingWhistler for more details on TAG's past work and proposed plans.