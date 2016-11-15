Transit surveys looking for quick respondents 

A pair of transit-related surveys need your attention, Whistler.

Today is the last day to complete BC Transit's survey on the future of transit in the Sea to Sky.

The survey closes at midnight today, and can be found at www.bctransit.com/whistler/news/article?nid=1403646573589

"It really is imperative that we have Mt. Currie, Pemberton, Whistler, Pinecrest/Black Tusk and Squamish residents complete this survey to show the importance of creating a reasonable transportation alternative to the private vehicle use on the Sea to Sky Corridor," Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden said in an emailed statement.

"We've had 2,000 participants so far, and it would be great to get a stronger response from the area. Results will be used to inform decisions about future transit between Sea to Sky Communities. Help us make sure Whistler's voice is heard."

A different survey geared directly to Whistler residents will be open until midnight on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The survey has gotten a tremendous response to this point, an RMOW spokesperson said, but the municipality still needs to hear from people who have school-aged children.

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/whistlertransportation.