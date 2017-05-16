May 16, 2017 News » Whistler

Transportation info session scheduled for Tues., May 23 

Details around planned changes to transit, parking and biking to be revealed

FILE PHOTO BY BRADEN DUPUIS - CHANGES COMING Whistlerites will get their first look at planned changes to transit, parking and more — developed through community feedback like this community forum last January — at an information session on Tues. May 23.
  • File photo by Braden Dupuis
  • CHANGES COMING Whistlerites will get their first look at planned changes to transit, parking and more — developed through community feedback like this community forum last January — at an information session on Tues. May 23.

Whistlerites will get their first look at the revised 2017 Whistler Transportation Action Plan at a community meeting on Tues., May 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Maury Young Arts Centre.

The information session will detail upcoming planned changes to transit, parking and biking.

"Whistler and the corridor has grown and we can't continue to be successful now, or protect the natural assets that will drive our success in the future, if we don't make some changes," Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden said in a release.

"Everyone has seen the congestion and overflowing parking lots, and we can all be part of making moving around more smooth and enjoyable."

The 2017 plan was developed by the Transportation Advisory Group using input from the community gathered over the past several months.

"We believe that fairly priced pay parking, more transit for lower cost to the individual rider, and improvements to infrastructure for biking and walking will result in several things. More and easier options for people to consider a variety of attractive transportation options getting to Whistler and moving around Whistler, and fewer people choosing to drive single occupant vehicles as their only or primary method of transportation," Wilhelm-Morden said.

The action plan will be presented at the regular council meeting immediately following the information session.

Head to www.whistler.ca/movingwhistler for more.

Comments

