Transportation info session scheduled for Tues., May 23 

Whistlerites will get their first look at the revised 2017 Whistler Transportation Action Plan at a community meeting on Tues., May 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Maury Young Arts Centre.

The information session will detail upcoming planned changes to transit, parking and biking.

"Whistler and the corridor has grown and we can't continue to be successful now, or protect the natural assets that will drive our success in the future, if we don't make some changes," Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden said in a release.

"Everyone has seen the congestion and overflowing parking lots, and we can all be part of making moving around more smooth and enjoyable."

The 2017 plan was developed by the Transportation Advisory Group using input from the community gathered over the past several months.

"We believe that fairly priced pay parking, more transit for lower cost to the individual rider, and improvements to infrastructure for biking and walking will result in several things. More and easier options for people to consider a variety of attractive transportation options getting to Whistler and moving around Whistler, and fewer people choosing to drive single occupant vehicles as their only or primary method of transportation," Wilhelm-Morden said.

The action plan will be presented at the regular council meeting immediately following the information session.

Head to www.whistler.ca/movingwhistler for more.