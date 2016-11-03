Trees of Hope weekend at Fairmont 

The Fairmont Chateau Whistler and Mountain Galleries at the Fairmont are holding their second annual Trees of Hope painting fundraiser and auction.

Ten Trees of Hope artists will spend a weekend at the hotel, starting Nov. 19, donating their time and talents to create their paintings.

The theme this year is "joy."

The artwork will then go on display through the Fairmont until Jan. 4.

Trees of Hope artists include Linda Wilder, Randy Hayashi, Gail Johnson, Charlie Easton, Shannon Ford, Wendy Wacko, Karel Doruyter, Brent Lynch, Doria Moodie and Andrea Moore.

The pieces are available for purchase through silent auction, with proceeds going to Canuck Place Children's Hospice.

Tickets still available for The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer

Arts Whistler's opening Arts Whistler Live show — The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer — still has tickets available.

The Vancouver Island blues band performs at the Maury Young Arts Centre on Wedesday, Nov. 9. Tickets can be purchased at the arts centre box office or online at www.artswhistler.com.

Make Your Mark at Dubh Linn Gate

Make Your Mark Tuesdays has kicked off for November with singer Sarah Henare and The Audio Rays making it to the next round on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The month-long music competition also has qualifiers on Nov. 8 and 15, semi-finals on Nov. 22 and finals on Nov. 29.

Musicians are competing for a grand prize of $1,000, with $500 for second place and $250 for third.

Competing at the Nov. 8 qualifier is Streetlight Society, The Railtown Prophets, Alex & The Snow Monkeys, Bradford Needham, David Hannah and Bee De Roi.

Squamish salmon art installed

A new public art commission for Squamish, designed to connect neighbourhoods, has been installed at three locations.

The related steel, paint and resin sculptures of red salmon swimming upstream by local artist Christine Nick, have been installed at the eagle viewing dike in Brackendale, Downtown on Cleveland Ave. at Pemberton Ave. and at Garibaldi Village Mall in the Garibaldi Estates.

"These installations will spark dialogue and emotion by uniting the built and the natural environment. We're excited to have chosen artwork that so creatively reflects the character of our town," says District of Squamish Mayor Patricia Heintzman in a release.

The work was the first commission selected by the district's public art committee. (Full disclosure: Pique's arts editor Cathryn Atkinson is a member of the committee.)