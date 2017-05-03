Two men charged in Squamish drug trafficking case 

Two men were charged in connection with a drug-trafficking arrest last week in Squamish.

On April 26, police arrested 34-year-old Squamish resident Daniel Myers and 19-year-old Pemberton local Andrew Pocklington after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 38000 block of Second Avenue.

The suspects appeared in court the following day and were released on bail pending charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, police said.

Pocklington was previously arrested in November on a separate drug case and faces charges linked with that incident as well, police added.

Campaign signs damaged in lead-up to election

With British Columbians heading to the polls on May 9, local police have noticed an uptick in damage to campaign signs.

“In the past few weeks, Whistler RCMP received several reports that mischief was done to some of the electoral signs posted in the Whistler and Pemberton areas,” read a release.

Posting to his campaign’s Facebook page April 26, incumbent MLA for the Sea to Sky Jordan Sturdy wrote that his signs “have taken a direct hit in the last few days — all seven of them in Whistler. This is not the Whistler community we know.” He urged voters to contact his office if they wanted to discuss the issues before adding, “The best place to express your opinion is at the ballot box.”

Police are looking for any information regarding these incidents.

Pair of bikes allegedly taken from back of pickup truck

Whistler RCMP is reminding the community to keep their bikes secured after two were reportedly stolen from the back of pickup truck last week.

On April 26, police received a report that two locked bikes were taken from a vehicle parked on Painted Cliff Road in the village.

Although the investigation revealed that “a suspicious” Subaru vehicle with Alberta license plates might have been in the area at the time, police are unsure at this point if the car is connected to the incident.

In light of the thefts, police urged the public to “ensure their bikes are secured and out of view as bike season is upon us and thieves (are) starting to actively look for accessible property.”

Cpl. Diane Blain also reminded residents to record their bike’s serial number, making it easier to track down should it go missing.

Anyone with information into this incident should call the Whistler RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers.

Police looking for info on hit-and-run

Mounties are following up on a hit-and-run that reportedly took place last week in a village parking lot.

On the morning of April 26, RCMP was notified of the collision in the commercial lot at Northlands Boulevard and Lorimer Road.

Anyone who witnessed a blue Mazda 3 being struck by another vehicle is asked to contact the detachment or Sea to Sky Crime Stoppers.