Two Whistler companies up for Small Business BC Awards 

Two Whistler companies have been announced as finalists for the 14th annual Small Business BC Awards.

British Columbians were asked to nominate their favourite small businesses between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30. Whistler custom home builders RDC Fine Homes will vie for the Best Employer award, while mobile app developer Canada's Best Apps was nominated in the Best Concept category.

The Top 10 finalists in each category now have a month to provide a detailed application outlining why they think they deserve the award. From these applications, a panel of judges will narrow it down to five finalists in each category, which will be announced on Jan. 23. Winners, which will receive $1,500, business mentorship and more, will be unveiled at a Feb. 23 ceremony at Pan Pacific Vancouver.

RDC Fine Homes is an award-winning developer that specializes in the construction and renovation of sustainable green homes. It's website says the company believes in providing "continuing education, coaching and training" to its staff "to ensure we are always exceeding expectations."

Canada's Best Apps specializes in creating cross-platform, information-based apps that are "uniquely tailored to reflect your business identity." It has developed apps for Tourism Whistler, Explore Squamish, Tourism Pemberton, and others.

The Small Business BC Awards recognize the achievements of new and existing businesses with fewer than 50 employees. There were 699 nominations from 72 communities across the province this year.

"Small businesses are the backbone of Canada's leading economy, responsible for creating over a million jobs in B.C.," said Premier Christy Clark in a release announcing the finalists. "That's why we worked hard to become the most small business-friendly jurisdiction in North America. Congratulations all the Top 10 Semi-Finalists for being recognized as innovative, responsible pillars in their community."

For the full list of finalists in each category, visit www.marketwired.com/press-release/top-10-semi-finalists-announced-for-14th-annual-small-business-bc-awards-2182612.htm.

