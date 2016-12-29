December 29, 2016 News » Whistler

Two Whistler companies up for Small Business BC Awards 

RDC Fine Homes and Canada's Best Apps named as finalists

By
click to enlarge PHOTO FROM SMALL BUSINESS B.C.
  • photo from Small Business B.C.

Two Whistler companies have been announced as finalists for the 14th annual Small Business BC Awards.

British Columbians were asked to nominate their favourite small businesses between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30. Whistler custom homebuilders RDC Fine Homes will vie for the Best Employer award, while mobile app developer Canada's Best Apps was nominated in the Best Concept category.

The top 10 finalists in each category now have a month to provide a detailed application outlining why they think they deserve the award. From these applications, a panel of judges will narrow it down to five finalists in each category, which will be announced on Jan. 23. The winners, which will receive $1,500, business mentorship and more, will be unveiled at a Feb. 23 ceremony at Pan Pacific Vancouver.

RDC Fine Homes is an award-winning company that specializes in the construction and renovation of sustainable green homes. President Bob Deeks said the Function Junction-based office engages regularly with its 40 staff on how to improve the workplace experience, offers a flexible schedule, and places particular emphasis on professional development. This year alone, Deeks said RDC has committed over $40,000 to staff education initiatives.

"We really are trying hard to provide a unique workplace opportunity for people here in Whistler, and we really feel this is key to our ability to attract the best people in the industry and keep them," added Deeks.

Canada's Best Apps specializes in creating cross-platform, information-based apps that are "uniquely tailored to reflect your business identity." Canada's Best App licenses its software to brands to either create their own app or have its developers do it for them, all at a fraction of what it would cost to build from scratch. It has developed apps for Tourism Whistler, Explore Squamish, Tourism Pemberton, and others.

"It's a unique platform that we haven't seen anybody imitate yet in the world of mobile apps," said president John Barber.

Both Whistler companies have been finalists at the Small Business BC Awards before; RDC Fine Homes finished in the top 5 in the Best Employer Award two years ago, while Canada's Best Apps was in the running last year for the Emerging Entrepreneur category.

The Small Business BC Awards recognize the achievements of new and existing businesses with fewer than 50 employees. There were 699 nominations from 72 communities across the province this year.

"Small businesses are the backbone of Canada's leading economy, responsible for creating over a million jobs in B.C.," said Premier Christy Clark in a release announcing the finalists. "That's why we worked hard to become the most small business-friendly jurisdiction in North America. Congratulations all the Top 10 Semi-Finalists for being recognized as innovative, responsible pillars in their community."

For the full list of finalists in each category, visit www.marketwired.com/press-release/top-10-semi-finalists-announced-for-14th-annual-small-business-bc-awards-2182612.htm.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

December 29, 2016

Best of Whistler 2016

Best of Whistler 2016

More.

Sports

December 29, 2016

Thompson surges to top of FIS standings

Thompson surges to top of FIS standings

Ski-cross racer seeks third Crystal Globe with Olympics looming More.

Opinion

December 29, 2016

What are your resolutions for 2017?

What are your resolutions for 2017?

More.

A&E

December 29, 2016

Two artistic traditions make a delicious looking tasting menu

Two artistic traditions make a delicious looking tasting menu

The Bearfoot Bistro commissions ceramicist Rachel Grenon to create porcelain displays for its food More.

Food & Drink

December 29, 2016

Scanning the hottest food trends for 2017

Scanning the hottest food trends for 2017

Old-school pizzerias, online grocery shopping and cauliflower make the list More.

Events

Wednesdays, 8 p.m.

Live in the House

Live in the House

@ Moe Joe's
Originally the brainchild of International double-act that is Scotty Mac and Joni T. It's basically... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation