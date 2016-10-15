October 15, 2016 News » Whistler

Vail Resorts CEO donates $333K to Whistler Blackcomb Foundation 

Donation part of $2.63 million in personal contributions Rob Katz makes to resort communities

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY CHRIS STARCK / COAST MOUNTAIN PHOTOGRAPHY - Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz, back right, alongside Whistler Blackcomb CEO Dave Brownlie announcing the strategic combination between the two ski industry giants in August.
  • Photo by Chris Starck / Coast Mountain Photography
  • Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz, back right, alongside Whistler Blackcomb CEO Dave Brownlie announcing the strategic combination between the two ski industry giants in August.

Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz has donated $333,000 to local non-profit, the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation.

The announcement comes just days after Vail's proposed $1.4-billion takeover Whistler Blackcomb received Investment Canada Act approval, the latest hurdle before the deal joining two ski industry giants becomes a reality.

The donation is part of the $2.63 million Katz and his wife Elana Amsterdam have recently contributed to 12 non-profits in communities where Vail Resorts operates.

Each of the donations will go towards programs that support "the welfare and education" of children in these resort towns.

"The success of our local communities brings a number of unique challenges that require our focus and attention – none more important than helping kids and families who are most vulnerable," Katz said in a release Friday, Oct. 14. "Elana and I feel fortunate to be able to provide this support to these outstanding non-profits to allow them to continue their great work."

Mei Madden, executive director of the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation, which provides financial support to Sea to Sky organizations, with a special emphasis on youth and family programs, said the non-profit was "overwhelmed by this unparalleled personal donation. "Our local Sea to Sky communities, and especially our children and youth, will benefit enormously and feel the positive effects from these programs for many years to come."

Madden also said the donation was "extremely timely" since The Healthy Choices Program, an initiative offering education and prevention classes in local schools to promote healthy lifestyle choices, was in danger of being cut due to a lack of funding.

Meanwhile, B.C.'s highest court earlier this month granted final approval to the previously announced strategic combination between Whistler Blackcomb and Vail Resorts. No further regulatory approvals are required to green-light the deal, although it remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including applicable stock exchange approvals. The transaction is expected to close Monday, Oct. 17.

Tags: , , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of...

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

October 13, 2016

Sweet 15: The Whistler Writers Festival grows up

Sweet 15: The Whistler Writers Festival grows up

Early growing pains were never enough to derail the little writers festival that could More.

Sports

October 13, 2016

Olympian returning to race Whistler 50

Olympian returning to race Whistler 50

Sixth running of ultra race set for Saturday More.

Opinion

October 13, 2016

Could RMI help with housing?

Could RMI help with housing?

More.

A&E

October 13, 2016

Emma Donoghue, from Dublin to Whistler

Emma Donoghue, from Dublin to Whistler

The Irish-Canadian novelist comes to the Whistler Writers Festival with her Giller Prize-shortlisted novel The Wonder More.

Food & Drink

October 13, 2016

Fairmont squashes the competition

Fairmont squashes the competition

Rookie Nick Kennedy brings the beef in support of Whistler Waldorf School More.

Events

Thursdays, 1-5 p.m.

WorkBC Employment Services Drop In

WorkBC Employment Services Drop In

@ Pemberton Library
Drop in to the Pemberton Public Library every Thursday afternoon and learn how WorkBC can... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation