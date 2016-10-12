Vehicle stolen from parking garage turns up in Squamish 

A vehicle reported missing last week from Whistler was discovered in Squamish the same day.

On Oct. 3, Whistler RCMP received the report of a theft from an underground parking lot in the 4300 block of Northlands Boulevard. The caller said they had parked the car at 6 p.m. the day prior before returning the next morning to find it missing.

Later that day, the unoccupied vehicle was located in Squamish.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police 604-932-3044 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Bike thefts continue to plague resort

If you're a regular reader of Pique's weekly police report, the following will probably not come as great news to you: Whistler was hit with a rash of bike thefts last week.

Whistler RCMP received reports of 10 stolen bikes over the span of three days.

Four bikes were reported missing from the 4300 block of Northlands Boulevard, and are believed to have occurred some time between 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 9 a.m. Oct. 3. Another bike was reported stolen from the same area the following day, believed to have occurred sometime overnight.

Also on Oct. 4, Mounties were tipped off to two other stolen bikes, this time from a residential garage in the 2800 block of Clifftop Lane. The caller told police the incident occurred sometimes between 8 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 3. The complainant also found an open side garage door through which access may have been gained.

Then, on Oct. 5, officers were notified of a break and enter to a residence in the 1500 block of Spring Creek Drive that led to two mountain bikes going missing from a storage room.

The incident is thought to have taken place between 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Finally, on Oct. 6, another bike was reportedly taken while locked to a bike rack in the 4100 block of Village Green.

The issue of stolen bikes is one that Sgt. Kara Triance, the incoming Officer in Charge for the Sea to Sky, has vowed to tackle head on, and one that local police have dealt with for years.

In 2013, police launched Sea to Sky Free Ride, a bike-bait program that allows Mounties to track planted bikes using GPS chips. The program has been successful, according to police, and resulted in the 2013 arrest of two serial bike thieves who were caught in possession of seven high-end mountain bikes.

If anyone has information on any of these incidents, please call the Whistler RCMP detachment or BC Crime Stoppers.

Thief drills into fuel tank to steal gas

A resourceful thief stole 50 litres of gasoline last week after reportedly drilling a hole in a vehicle's fuel tank.

On Oct. 7, a caller told police the fuel was stolen sometime between 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 3 p.m. the next day. The vehicle was parked in the area of Mount Fee Road and Cloudburst Drive in Cheakamus at the time, police said.

Police nab handful of drunk drivers

Whistler RCMP was on the lookout for drunk drivers leading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, stopping three impaired drivers.

Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 6, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle blow through a stop sign. The 23-year-old driver exhibited signs of impairment during a traffic stop and was issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition.

Then, during a routine roadblock on Oct. 8, a 28-year-old driver showed signs of intoxication and subsequently failed a roadside breathalyzer demand. The man had his licence suspended for seven days, as it was his second immediate roadside prohibition, police said.

The same day an RCMP member was on patrol near the Meadow Park Sports Centre when a traffic stop was initiated. The 35-year-old driver failed a screening demand and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition.

Knife confiscated at Whistler nightclub

A knife was seized from a man at a Whistler nightclub last week after he reportedly forgot he had the weapon with him.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, police were called to the club and found the man with a clearly visible folding knife clipped to his pants. The knife was confiscated after being told it was illegal to carry it in a licenced establishment.

Police said the male was co-operative and told officers he had forgotten the knife was in his possession.