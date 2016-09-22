September 22, 2016 News » Whistler

WAG staff shaken by attempted break-in 

'It was an absolutely terrifying experience'

By
click to enlarge news_whistler4-36fe64433e18b221.jpg

Staff at the community's only animal shelter was left shaken after a "violent" man attempted to break into the facility to retrieve his impounded dog last week.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, police responded to an incident at Whistler Animals Galore on Nesters Road, where the 38-year-old local man was reportedly trying to gain access to the shelter afterhours.

According to an email from WAG communications coordinator Catherine Mazza, the man "angrily banged on the door and yelled at us, accusing us of stealing his dog." Bylaw officers reportedly impounded the dog after it was found unattended on municipal property.

Mazza said the man was seen kicking the glass door when staff called 911. He then tried to gain access by ramming a rock and a metal bike rack against the door, before dragging the rack to an open window at the rear of the facility to try and climb in.

"We frantically ran around the shelter to secure any remaining doors, windows, and animals, while we called police," Mazza wrote. "It was an absolutely terrifying experience."

The man was arrested for mischief and subsequently released on conditions with a future court date, police said.

While many are grateful their dogs are safe and cared for at WAG while impounded, Mazza said shelter employees "regularly receive abuse from frustrated dog owners." She added that many people mistakenly blame WAG for impounding their dogs.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time WAG has been involved in similar and dangerous situations, but we are grateful to the community and the municipality for their compassion and understanding, and we know it will drive positive change," Mazza said.

What that change looks like at this point is unclear, but Mazza did note there have already been talks about the need to update WAG's policy around the handling of impounded dogs.

"The safety of our staff is the highest priority," she added.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

September 25, 2016

Getting there in the end

Getting there in the end

Hours after the first competitors cross the finish line come the athletes at the end of the pack: They're not as fast, but they still get it done More.

Sports

September 22, 2016

Iles reflects on 'dream' season

Iles reflects on 'dream' season

Young downhiller captures world title and World Championships wins More.

Opinion

September 22, 2016

Put the pieces together

Put the pieces together

More.

A&E

September 22, 2016

The Manboys grow up

The Manboys grow up

A feature film for seven Whistler buddies and snowboarders extraordinaire More.

Food & Drink

September 22, 2016

Slangin' spring rolls out the back of a hippie van

Slangin' spring rolls out the back of a hippie van

Michele Bush and her Spring Roll Van delight the taste buds of Savary Island More.

Events

Sat., Oct. 1, 8 a.m.

Whistler Naturalists Monthly Bird Walk

Whistler Naturalists Monthly Bird Walk

@ Whistler
This monthly bird count starts from the foot of Lorimer Road at the Valley Trail.... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation