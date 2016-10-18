WB cautions eager skiers not to hike up before Nov. 24 opening 

As Whistler Blackcomb (WB) ramps up for its scheduled opening day Nov. 24, staff cautions against eager skiers hiking up the mountains to try to get in some runs.

“With the recent snowfall in the alpine and the snowline creeping down, Whistler Blackcomb has encountered a number of people hiking up the mountain in search of some early-season turns,” WB said in a release. “While we admire your stoke and enthusiasm, it is extremely important to keep in mind that both Whistler and Blackcomb mountains are now closed and not open for hiking, biking, skiing or snowboarding.”

WB said the mountain operations teams are working to prepare for the winter season and there are numerous unmarked hazards, and advises the public that for their own safety, access is not permitted.